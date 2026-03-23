A Young Couple Was Relaxing At A School Park, But A Teacher Kicked Them Out, Saying That They Were Being Inappropriate

When you have a day off from school it is sometimes fun to relax with your significant other at the school park.

What would you do if you had the day off but other students didn’t, so you were there with your boyfriend, and one of the teachers said to go home and that you were being inappropriate?

That is what happened to the young couple in this story, so they are worried about whether they were doing anything wrong or not.

AITA, Was I too inappropriate at school?? So, here is the story…

Sounds pleasant.

So, my boyfriend and I were relaxing in a garden in the back of the school near a lab. I was laying in his lap and was on my phone and he was also on his phone.

Ahh, so they aren’t students I guess.

Where we were was relatively secluded and there’s only one class near us, which is a lab today that lab was open and the teacher who was still in there came over to us told us to leave school. He also said that what we were doing he could not condone, and it was very inappropriate and to watch out since little kids were near us.

Maybe it looked worse than it was.

I believe that that is a stretch and what we were doing was not inherently inappropriate. I don’t know that’s just me and I would like a second opinion.

It does seem pretty innocent.

Also to add context there were no little kids around. It was all high schoolers, and this could have been because I kissed my boyfriend on the cheek earlier. Also this is my one day I get to see my boyfriend and we had no more classes and an hour left in school.

Ahh, now it makes sense.

I’m homeschooled, but have to go in once a week. AITA?

I don’t think they did anything wrong, but if the teacher thought it was distracting then it was his or her job to tell them to leave, no big deal.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

Here is someone who says they did nothing wrong.

Not the time or the place.

Nothing wrong here, just an awkward situation.

This person says they weren’t doing anything wrong.

They weren’t wrong, but neither was the teacher.

They need to take this to somewhere more private.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.