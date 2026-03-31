An Owner Captured Her Four Cats Waiting In Line For A Litter Box

This sure looks like a crowded house!

A woman who tolkd TikTokkers in her bio that she has a whopping nine cats and one dog posted a video and showed folks what happened to be going on inside her house one day…and viewers got a huge kick out of it!

The video shows four cats waiting in line outside a litter box.

The text overlay reads, “Currently 4 cats waiting in line for the bathroom. Estimated wait time: 4 hours.”

One cat finished up inside the litter box while the others patiently waited.

The video’s caption reads, “The service here isn’t good.”

Take a look at the video.

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this TikTok user made an observation.

Well, at least they were being polite about it…

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.