March 31, 2026 at 8:55 am

An Owner Captured Her Four Cats Waiting In Line For A Litter Box

by Matthew Gilligan

cats by a litter box

TikTok/@orangecatmom9

This sure looks like a crowded house!

A woman who tolkd TikTokkers in her bio that she has a whopping nine cats and one dog posted a video and showed folks what happened to be going on inside her house one day…and viewers got a huge kick out of it!

cats by a litter box

TikTok/@orangecatmom9

The video shows four cats waiting in line outside a litter box.

The text overlay reads, “Currently 4 cats waiting in line for the bathroom. Estimated wait time: 4 hours.”

cats by a litter box

TikTok/@orangecatmom9

One cat finished up inside the litter box while the others patiently waited.

The video’s caption reads, “The service here isn’t good.”

cats by a litter box

TikTok/@orangecatmom9

Take a look at the video.

@orangecatmom9

The service here isn’t good. #fypage #fyp #fypシ #catsoftiktok #cattok

♬ original sound – RockTheBells

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 27 at 12.36.16 PM An Owner Captured Her Four Cats Waiting In Line For A Litter Box

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 02 27 at 12.37.08 PM An Owner Captured Her Four Cats Waiting In Line For A Litter Box

And this TikTok user made an observation.

Screenshot 2026 02 27 at 12.37.52 PM An Owner Captured Her Four Cats Waiting In Line For A Litter Box

Well, at least they were being polite about it…

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter