An Owner Found One Of Her Cats Stuck In A Shower After She Realized How Quiet They Were Being

Cats…they’re always up to no good!

Well, unless they’re sleeping or eating…

But the rest of the time, they act like little hell raisers!

A TikTokker named Becky posted a video on TikTok and shared what she stumbled upon when she thought her two cats were being a little bit too quiet.

Becky told viewers, “I gotta show you something really funny.”

She added, “I was wondering why the cats were so quiet. ”

One cat was stuck in the shower behind a glass door.

Becky’s other cat was outside the shower, watching.

She laughed and said, “Lolo, who put you in there? Pepe? Who did it?”

The video’s caption reads, “I have the funniest cats!”

Check out the video.

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this viewer nailed it.

These cats were definitely up to no good!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!