March 19, 2026 at 4:48 am

An Owner Found One Of Her Cats Stuck In A Shower After She Realized How Quiet They Were Being

by Matthew Gilligan

cats in a bathroom

TikTok/@thebeckyj_

Cats…they’re always up to no good!

Well, unless they’re sleeping or eating…

But the rest of the time, they act like little hell raisers!

A TikTokker named Becky posted a video on TikTok and shared what she stumbled upon when she thought her two cats were being a little bit too quiet.

cats in a bathroom

TikTok/@thebeckyj_

Becky told viewers, “I gotta show you something really funny.”

She added, “I was wondering why the cats were so quiet. ”

One cat was stuck in the shower behind a glass door.

cat locked in a shower

TikTok/@thebeckyj_

Becky’s other cat was outside the shower, watching.

She laughed and said, “Lolo, who put you in there? Pepe? Who did it?”

The video’s caption reads, “I have the funniest cats!”

cat in a bathroom

TikTok/@thebeckyj_

Check out the video.

@thebeckyj_

I have the funniest cats! #catmom #sillycatsoftiktok #catslovers

♬ original sound – thebeckyj_

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 15 at 8.46.43 AM 1 An Owner Found One Of Her Cats Stuck In A Shower After She Realized How Quiet They Were Being

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 02 15 at 8.46.59 AM 1 An Owner Found One Of Her Cats Stuck In A Shower After She Realized How Quiet They Were Being

And this viewer nailed it.

Screenshot 2026 02 15 at 8.47.10 AM 1 An Owner Found One Of Her Cats Stuck In A Shower After She Realized How Quiet They Were Being

These cats were definitely up to no good!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

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