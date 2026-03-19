An Owner Got A Big Surprise When She Gave Her Dog A DNA Test
by Matthew Gilligan
These doggy DNA tests are so much fun!
And dog owners never know what they’re gonna find when they get them done.
A woman named Nikki posted a video on TikTok and shared what she learned after she got a DNA test done for her dog, Dutch.
Nikki told viewers in a text overlay, “We decided to do a doggie DNA test on our rescue pup.”
The results of the test showed a “Child Match.”
Nikki found out that Dutch is the father of four puppies and one of them, a pooch named Honey, also had a test done on their DNA.
The video’s text overlay reads, “Family reunion coming soon.”
Take a look at the video.
@nikkikrize
Family reunion coming soon! @Embark Vet #dogdnatest #fyp #rescuedog #embarkvet
Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.
This person asked a question.
Another viewer chimed in.
And this TikTok user spoke up.
What a cool surprise!
Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.
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