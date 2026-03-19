March 19, 2026 at 8:55 am

An Owner Got A Big Surprise When She Gave Her Dog A DNA Test

by Matthew Gilligan

dog looking at his owner

TikTok/@nikkikrize

These doggy DNA tests are so much fun!

And dog owners never know what they’re gonna find when they get them done.

A woman named Nikki posted a video on TikTok and shared what she learned after she got a DNA test done for her dog, Dutch.

dog looking at its owner

TikTok/@nikkikrize

Nikki told viewers in a text overlay, “We decided to do a doggie DNA test on our rescue pup.”

The results of the test showed a “Child Match.”

person holding a puppy

TikTok/@nikkikrize

Nikki found out that Dutch is the father of four puppies and one of them, a pooch named Honey, also had a test done on their DNA.

The video’s text overlay reads, “Family reunion coming soon.”

dog looking at his owner

TikTok/@nikkikrize

Take a look at the video.

@nikkikrize

Family reunion coming soon! @Embark Vet #dogdnatest #fyp #rescuedog #embarkvet

♬ original sound – 𝒶𝓂𝒶𝒾 🌀☀️

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person asked a question.

Screenshot 2026 02 15 at 8.16.46 AM An Owner Got A Big Surprise When She Gave Her Dog A DNA Test

Another viewer chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 15 at 8.16.52 AM An Owner Got A Big Surprise When She Gave Her Dog A DNA Test

And this TikTok user spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 02 15 at 8.17.00 AM An Owner Got A Big Surprise When She Gave Her Dog A DNA Test

What a cool surprise!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

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