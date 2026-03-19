An Owner Got A Big Surprise When She Gave Her Dog A DNA Test

These doggy DNA tests are so much fun!

And dog owners never know what they’re gonna find when they get them done.

A woman named Nikki posted a video on TikTok and shared what she learned after she got a DNA test done for her dog, Dutch.

Nikki told viewers in a text overlay, “We decided to do a doggie DNA test on our rescue pup.”

The results of the test showed a “Child Match.”

Nikki found out that Dutch is the father of four puppies and one of them, a pooch named Honey, also had a test done on their DNA.

The video’s text overlay reads, “Family reunion coming soon.”

Take a look at the video.

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person asked a question.

Another viewer chimed in.

And this TikTok user spoke up.

What a cool surprise!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.