An Owner Showed Off The Matching Raincoats She And Her Dog Have

They say that some dogs start to resemble their owners after a while, and I think we finally have the proof, folks!

A woman named Laura showed TikTok viewers how she and her pooch have matching tastes in fashion.

Laura said, “It’s raining outside. You know what that means…”

The video then cut to the TikTokker and her dog in matching raincoats.

They make quite a pair!

We love it!

Here’s the video.

Folks shared their thoughts on TikTok.

This person shared a drawing.

Another individual chimed in.

And this viewer spoke up.

They’re two peas in a pod!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!