March 20, 2026 at 4:48 am

An Owner Showed Off The Matching Raincoats She And Her Dog Have

by Matthew Gilligan

woman with her dog

TikTok/@lauragrayc

They say that some dogs start to resemble their owners after a while, and I think we finally have the proof, folks!

A woman named Laura showed TikTok viewers how she and her pooch have matching tastes in fashion.

woman talking to tiktokkers

TikTok/@lauragrayc

Laura said, “It’s raining outside. You know what that means…”

The video then cut to the TikTokker and her dog in matching raincoats.

woman with her dog

TikTok/@lauragrayc

They make quite a pair!

We love it!

woman with her dog

TikTok/@lauragrayc

Here’s the video.

@lauragrayc

#goldenretriever #dogsoftiktok

♬ original sound – lauragrayc

Folks shared their thoughts on TikTok.

This person shared a drawing.

Screenshot 2026 02 15 at 8.30.21 AM An Owner Showed Off The Matching Raincoats She And Her Dog Have

Another individual chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 15 at 8.30.50 AM An Owner Showed Off The Matching Raincoats She And Her Dog Have

And this viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 02 15 at 8.31.12 AM An Owner Showed Off The Matching Raincoats She And Her Dog Have

They’re two peas in a pod!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

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