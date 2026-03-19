Sister Made It Compulsory For Everybody To Attend Her Dog’s Birthday, But The Other Sister Has Plans With Her Human Friends

Knowing when to and when not to show up can really get you a long way!

This girl shares how her sister wanted her to be there for her dog’s birthday but she already had plans with her friends.

Check out the full story!

AITA for not wanting to go to sister’s dog’s birthday? My sister has apparently invited my household, me, my mother, and my stepdad, to her dog’s 1st birthday party. My sister has come up with reasons to not talk to me because of her past mentions of my past traumas at a dinner almost a year ago.

This is where it gets bad…

A friend of mine from Washington is coming to my state coincidentally, this Wednesday, the day of her dog’s birthday party. This friend is friends with me and a bunch of my friends, and they made plans on Saturday to host a meal so he could meet all of us in person officially on Wednesday. We all met him online, but he has saved enough money to fly over to our state.

UH OH…

I just got word about this dog birthday last night, so while both are super late notice, I’d rather see someone with all my friends who treat me better than my older sister. My friends listen to me and offer advice when I ask for it, not when it’s not needed, much like my sister did to me at the dinner I mentioned previously. My mom is expecting me to go to this dog birthday, despite knowing my sister and I aren’t really talking. It lowkey annoys me that my sister can just snap her fingers and expects people to drop everything for her.

That sounds like it might escalate!

My mother owns her own business and makes things for her job, Wednesday is her first day to start making her things for her business for the weekend and she is choosing to not make anything despite literally telling me she hopes she made enough last weekend to pay for the electric bill. AITA for not wanting to go to this dog birthday? I find it unfair my sister can just expect people to not have plans or to just cancel them, but I also just would rather spend time with friends who treat me more like family than she ever has.

YIKES! That’s a tricky situation!

Why can’t she communicate with her sister and let her know about her priorities?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user thinks this girl should just hang out with her friends instead.

This user knows this girl should do what makes her happy!

This user knows nobody is obligated to attend a dog’s birthday.

This user blames this on the sister!

This user thinks it is okay if this girl doesn’t want to attend the birthday.

Somebody’s being really unreasonable here.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.