Apartment Building Has A Policy That You Can’t Do Any Construction On The Weekends, But One Resident Feels Bad About Reporting Her Neighbor’s Construction Project

Imagine living in an apartment where you’re not allowed to do any construction work on the weekend due to noise. What would you do if you saw a neighbor doing a construction project on the weekend? Would you report it or mind your own business?

In this story, one resident is in this exact situation. She ends up reporting her neighbor, but she feels pretty guilty about it.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for complaining about construction noise during the weekend? My building has a no-construction noise policy during weekends (no hammers for example). Other noises seems to be ok, but you can’t do construction doing weekends. You want to hang a painting? Too bad, that’s for weekdays.

Here’s how she found out about the policy.

Before we knew this we hired someone to install a lot of shelves on our apartment on a Saturday, but he was not allowed to do it due to said noise policy. So today comes and I’m exhausted from work while I hear some hammering. No biggie, but this lasts for a solid 30min-1h. The lady downstairs is doing some repairs to adapt her apartment to her wheelchair – which breaks my heart – but it was annoying me.

She feels guilty about what she did.

I had a rough week at work and all I wanted was to rest and noise really bothers me. Not the mention the no-noise policy (I’d let it go if it wasn’t going to last, but I mean?). So I called the manager, which called her and they stopped. No issue. Now I’m wondering if I’m a jerk? I think I’m right because of the shelves incident a year ago, but it was repairs for her wheelchair and an old lady – as yall can see I’m very soft hearted. I’d like to know your thoughts.

Should there be an exception to the rule for situations like wheelchairs?

Let’s see what Reddit has to say.

This person thinks she’s an awful neighbor.

Another person thinks the old lady should complain.

But this person is on OP’s side.

Another person doesn’t think a wheelchair should be an exception to the rules.

Rules are rules, but sometimes there should be exceptions.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.