Apartment Tenant Dug His Girlfriend’s Car Out Of An Unplowed Lot, And She Still Couldn’t Leave Because A Rude Driver Parked In The Only Exit, So He Dumped Snow On The Hood

Some people don’t realize they’re the problem until it’s staring them in the face.

So, what would you do if you spent time digging your partner’s car out of heavy snow, only to find someone parked, blocking the only exit of your apartment building? Would you find another way for your partner to leave? Or would you make it clear that the person needed to move immediately?

In the following story, one man finds himself in this situation and decides to prove a point. Here’s what happened.

Dumped snow on a guy’s hood who was parked in the only parking lot exit. It got him to move! My apartment parking lot is awful with the snow right now. They haven’t plowed, so everyone’s fending for themselves. I dug my girlfriend out to leave this morning and had to dig her out to leave again this evening from a different spot. After we finally got the car moving, we found someone had parked in the only exit to the lot. I don’t really get like, hyper mad very often, but boy was I mad. I honked a bunch. I got out and yelled, “WHOSE CAR IS THIS?!?!”

The guy was sitting in the car.

Then I called the apartment maintenance company, hoping for a tow, and they said they’d send someone out. Then I started digging out another two parking spaces so my girlfriend could hopefully squeeze out through them. The first scoop of snow was such a nice clump. I decided I’d dump it on the windshield of the car, blocking the exit. I don’t know if the guy had been sitting there the whole time or came back while my back was turned, but a dude got out of the car like “WHAT ARE YOU DOING?!”

It felt good in the moment, but he did feel bad later.

I never yell at strangers but man… I just yelled, “YOU’RE BLOCKING THE ONLY EXIT! MOVE YOUR ******* CAR!” I didn’t know if we’d fight or not. I hoped not. He dusted the snow off his car and then drove away. Glad I didn’t get **** or something dumb. The goofy thing about me is… I’m so peace-keeping usually that I feel bad about this confrontation. I almost helped him clean the snow off his windshield lol. But he really deserved it.

Wow! People can be so rude sometimes.

Let’s check out how the folks over at Reddit feel about him dumping snow on someone’s car.

Things do look different in the snow.

For this person, it’s weird that he was in the car.

This must’ve felt so good.

Not even the cop cared.

He should be very proud because it doesn’t sound like this guy planned to move his car.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.