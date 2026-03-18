Babysitter Accepted An $80 Overnight Deal To Watch Three Kids, But Her Friend Came Home Early, Cut The Payment, And Questioned Her Qualifications

Mixing money and friendship can turn small bills into big drama.

So when one babysitter expected the agreed $80 for an overnight with three kids, her cheapskate friend tried to shave ten dollars off the total because she came home early.

So when the friend started questioning whether she was even qualified to look after the kids, that’s when things got really messy.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for getting upset that a friend tried to deduct money from our agreed babysitting price because she felt she came home too early? She only paid half and told me to ask about the other half next Thursday. When I asked, she told me she was deducting 10 dollars because she came home earlier than expected.

Her friend continued to be extremely difficult about honoring the payment.

She said I was being weird considering I’m not asking other people who owe me money to repay me. At first, she said she wouldn’t have it until the following week, but then sent the full amount. She told my sister I kept asking about it, so she felt pressured to send it even though it was her last bit of money until next week.

But for the babysitter, it was more about the principle of the thing.

I sent it back because the urgency wasn’t the issue. It was deducting money and comparing the situation that bothered me.

Then her friend started questioning her qualifications too.

She told my sister she didn’t even think I was a qualified sitter because she didn’t think I was even CPR certified, which I have been three times due to working at a gym. And honestly, who doesn’t know if their babysitter can save their kids’ life in an emergency but leaves them with that person anyway? AITA?

Dependable childcare is hard to come by, so maybe her friend could stand to be a little less picky.

What did Reddit think?

It’s clear to this commenter that this friend isn’t the most honest person.

By big city standards, her babysitting rate is already a steal.

It’s time to drop her as a client altogether.

This woman’s priorities are way out of wack.

If ten dollars breaks the deal, maybe the friendship discount was already expired.

The math really isn’t mathing here.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.