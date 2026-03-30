Behavior Therapist’s Supervisor Has Been Making Unannounced 3AM Schedule Changes For The Same Morning, But She Thinks That Should Be Illegal

Some managers treat their employees as if they don’t have a life.

In today’s story, a behavior therapist is complaining about how some businesses in her industry use a common practice of doing last-minute shift changes and expect employees to comply. She thinks this should be illegal.

Do you agree? Read the full story below to decide.

“You should always be checking your schedule in the mornings.” Once upon a time, I was a behavior therapist and worked closely with the autism community. Now, in a different role years later, a similar issue is popping up. The supervisors have been agreeing to give us “a schedule based on the needs of the business as it happens.” Basically, they can change your schedule without emailing or calling you to let you know when you need to come into work. What I hate about this style of scheduling is that it basically tells me I can’t have a life, since both as a behavior therapist and in my current role, I work nights and weekends as requested.

This would be really annoying.

On multiple occasions, I would go to bed at 10 PM and wake up at 5 AM as usual, only to see that my schedule had been changed for that same day at 7 AM. Lo and behold, the supervisor had changed my schedule at 3 AM the night before. Worst of all, if I missed that because I wasn’t an early riser, I would have gotten written up.

This therapist does not agree with the common practice in her industry.

I do not see this as good management. I see this as laziness and a lack of real structure. “Well, other jobs do this.” Well, I am not an ER nurse, a firefighter, a cop, a soldier on a mission, or whatever else I didn’t sign up for. I am not in emergency services or anything on call, as per my job description.

She wants to prioritize her own health.

This really should be illegal. It’s especially bad when I was planning to use my day off on, say, Friday or even a Saturday, if I was lucky, to go to the doctor. I’m sorry, but my health comes before the needs of people who aren’t dying, and I’m not responsible for saving them. Kindly call 911 if it were that bad. With the nature of our work, it almost never was, and none of us were trained or equipped to deal with it.

No job is worth giving up your life.

Other people are piping up in the comments on Reddit.

Find another job, says this person.

This person is chiming in.

This user shares some valuable information.

Here’s a valid argument.

And this reader has something to say.

When you’re expected to live for the job, it’s time to find another job.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.