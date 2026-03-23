Bratty Neighborhood Kid Thinks He Can Get Away With Anything, But College Girl Teaches Him A Lesson He’ll Never Forget

Imagine living next to a family with a bratty boy who likes to pull stupid pranks and mess with other people’s stuff. Would you try to avoid him or scare him away?

In this story, one college girl is in this situation, and she scares him away.

Keep reading for all the details.

The neighborhood troublemaker gets a face full of snow When my mom was in college there was this bratty kid who lived down the street from her family home. The type of kid who enjoys causing trouble for no reason and doesn’t understand consequences because of his typical “oh he’s just a kid, boys will be boys” parents. Well one day she’s home from college and she’s standing on the porch when she sees that he’s messing around behind her father’s car (The little turd was putting fish in the tailpipe. This wasn’t even the first time he’d done that to a neighbor’s car). My mom is all dressed up in a sweater and a nice wool skirt with nylons and heels and when she yelled at him.

The boy thought he was invisible.

He kind of just sneered at her like, “What are you gonna do about it?” So my mom whips off her heels and is already halfway down the driveway before he finally turns to run. A couple minutes later my grandmother comes out of the house to find out what’s causing all the commotion only to see my my mother in front of another neighbor’s house, kneeling on this kid’s back and repeatedly shoving his face in the snow while he screams bloody murder (another neighbor looks out the window and yells, “You get him, Joan!”).

The boy never bothered them again.

My horrified grandmother made her get off him and the red-faced brat ran home crying. From then on their house was left alone and the boy ran in the opposite direction whenever he saw my mom.

Wow! I hope the mother explained the entire situation to the grandmother so she understood why she reacted like that. It definitely seems like she was effective at scaring the boy off.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Another person tells a story about their mom.

Here’s another idea for revenge.

I hope they removed the fish!

Another person thinks the kid deserved it.

At least he never bothered them again!

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.