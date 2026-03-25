Business Owner Goes To A Car Dealership To Make A Purchase, But The Manager Insists On Calling The Business To Verify Employment

Imagine owning your own business. You go to a car dealership to buy a car, and the manager tells you he needs to call your employer to verify your employment. But you’re the employer!

Would you let the manager go to the hassle of calling your own business, or would you simply explain that you own your own business?

In this story, one business owner is in this situation, and he has quite an interesting experience when he goes to buy a car.

Keep reading for all the details.

Manager not knowing the full story I own my business. Have for decades. Anyone who runs a credit background on me would find that. I just bought a car yesterday and financed through the dealer. They had to check that I was employed by the business. Sales guy and I laughed about it. He had seen that information.

The manager wasn’t laughing.

Manager comes in and says they won’t sell me the car unless I can prove I’m employed by the business. Okay. Makes sense. We have Fridays off and most calls get forwarded to my business mobile. Manager is losing his cool as we’re laughing about calling the office to check my employment. Even after telling him I was the one who verifies employment.

This really is ridiculous!

So he grabs the paperwork and calls the office number. My phone rings. He makes me go through the whole verification over the phone even though I’m sitting two feet away. It was ridiculous that he would only talk to me over the phone.

OP decided to be just as ridiculous.

At the end he had to sign something. So I called the dealership and asked to speak to the manager. He had to go back to his office to take the call from me asking him to come sign the paperwork. Not exactly malicious, but might be the most fun I’ve had buying a car.

What is that manager’s deal? When the business owner is right there, just have a conversation!

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

It did seem pretty robotic.

This is funny!

Here’s some car shopping advice.

There might’ve been a logical reason.

That was definitely an odd car buying experience!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.