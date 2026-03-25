Call Center Employee Dealt With A Customer Who Wanted To Pay His Overdue Bill, But He Ended Up Having To Educate The Customer About How Payments Work

Paying bills is usually pretty straightforward.

The following story involves a call center employee who took a call from a customer.

He was complaining that his internet was shut off for non-payment, but he assured him that he had the money with him.

The problem was that the customer wanted to pay over the phone in a very unusual way.

Let’s take a closer look!

Money does not work that way A part of the job of internet tech support was: Them: “My internet isn’t working.” Me: “Well, your bill hasn’t been paid in a few months, and we’ve cut off service from here. However, if you can make a payment right now, I can have it back on within seconds.”

But there was one other scenario in very rare cases.

We took payments either via debit or credit card. We had zero ways to turn it back on without a payment. We did have one way. It was limited to a very small group of employees, and the only valid reason was if a mistake was made on our end.

One customer insisted that he had the payment with him and could pay right away.

This guy had other ideas. Him: “I’ve got the cash right here, I can pay now.” Me: “Sure, I just need your card info and I’ll get that payment processed.” Him: “No, I mean I have actual money right now.” Me: “Oh. Well, yeah, you can run down to your local office and pay, and they can turn you on right away, just like me.”

The customer thought he could simply tell him the serial numbers of his bills.

Him: “No no, you aren’t getting it, I’ll pay with cash over the phone.” Me: “That, that’s not possible.” Him: “Well, can’t I just read you the serial numbers?” He wasn’t particularly angry or anything. He was just utterly baffled that this wasn’t a valid way to pay over the phone.

Lol. That’s funny! Let’s find out what others had to say on Reddit.

Short and hilarious.

Lol. What a funny analogy!

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person narrates their funny experience.

Finally, here’s what this person would do.

We’re not that technologically capable yet, sir.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.