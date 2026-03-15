Call Center Rep Tells Caller She Remembers Him And He’s Super Flattered, But She Only Remembers Him Because He’s Always Rude To Her

People with inflated egos tend to assume there is a good reason for everything that happens to them. It’s natural to want to correct them.

Check out why this call center worker remembered the person who called.

There’s a 95% chance you shouldn’t be flattered when i remember you My department takes phone calls from our stores and despite us all being the same company we get our fair share of rude callers. I’ve been off phones for about 4 months now since I was promoted to handle our biggest vendor account. I worked yesterday (Labor day) for the sweet holiday pay in exchange for answering the phones.

It was worth it for another reason.

A guy calls and the store # doesn’t show on caller ID. He immediately speaks very fast telling me what he wants before I have a chance to take anything down other than his name. I asked “what’s your store #” and he tells me. Something clicks and I say “Oh I thought you worked at store on the opposite coast” (I’ve been off phones for several months, before the opposite coast stores were acquired so it had been awhile since i was forced to talk to him even at his original store.) He’s absolutely flattered that I remembered him and told me the whole story of him deciding to move across the country to work at a newly acquired store.

But the explanation is far from flattering…

He hung up in a great mood and never wondered why I remember him despite him having no idea who I was? We own 1000+ stores that would need to call my department at least once a day, and there are several employees at those stores to make those calls. My department only has 7 people max trained on phones at any given time. It takes a lot for us to remember someone at a specific store. He had been rude to me so many times, talked down to me, asked me if I was new, tried to convince me i was wrong about procedures, etc. Of course I remember you, buddy. You’re in my bad books.

Here is what folks are saying.

Not sure you should tell people this.

Take a deep breath, too.

Impressive, but I think possible!

That’s fair.

Imagine if the jerks realize how their behavior makes their lives difficult.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.