March 28, 2026 at 8:55 am

‘Can you believe this guy?’ – A Cat Wasn’t Happy That A Handyman Was Working In His Kitchen

by Matthew Gilligan

cat in a kitchen

TikTok/@sirarthurmeows

Cats own us, it’s not the other way around…

And they also run the houses they live in!

A TikTokker showed how their cat Sir Arthur reacted when a handyman was encroaching on his territory.

cat in a kitchen

TikTok/@sirarthurmeows

The video shows a handyman fixing fixing a cabinet in the TikTokker’s kitchen.

Sir Arthur sat on the floor and kept meowing at the stranger.

cat in a kitchen

TikTok/@sirarthurmeows

And the handyman meowed back!

Sir Arthur then turned back and looked at his owner, who added, “Can you believe this guy?” in a quote bubble.

The video’s caption reads, “The way he turns to me as if to say “he’s in my cupboard!”

cat in a kitchen

TikTok/@sirarthurmeows

Take a look at the video.

@sirarthurmeows

The way he turns to me as if to say “he’s in my cupboard!” #cattok #catlover #funnycat #meowentertainment #fyp

♬ original sound – sirarthurmeows

And this is how viewers reacted.

This TikTokker chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 15 at 9.52.17 AM Can you believe this guy? A Cat Wasnt Happy That A Handyman Was Working In His Kitchen

Another individual was impressed.

Screenshot 2026 02 15 at 9.52.26 AM Can you believe this guy? A Cat Wasnt Happy That A Handyman Was Working In His Kitchen

And this individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 02 15 at 9.52.37 AM Can you believe this guy? A Cat Wasnt Happy That A Handyman Was Working In His Kitchen

He clearly didn’t like having a stranger in his space!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁

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