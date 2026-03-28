‘Can you believe this guy?’ – A Cat Wasn’t Happy That A Handyman Was Working In His Kitchen

Cats own us, it’s not the other way around…

And they also run the houses they live in!

A TikTokker showed how their cat Sir Arthur reacted when a handyman was encroaching on his territory.

The video shows a handyman fixing fixing a cabinet in the TikTokker’s kitchen.

Sir Arthur sat on the floor and kept meowing at the stranger.

And the handyman meowed back!

Sir Arthur then turned back and looked at his owner, who added, “Can you believe this guy?” in a quote bubble.

The video’s caption reads, “The way he turns to me as if to say “he’s in my cupboard!”

Take a look at the video.

And this is how viewers reacted.

This TikTokker chimed in.

Another individual was impressed.

And this individual spoke up.

He clearly didn’t like having a stranger in his space!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁