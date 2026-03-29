Cashier’s Boss Said He Had To Clean The Butcher Area Or He Was Fired, But After He Was Fired, The Owner Blamed Him For The Store Getting Robbed

When you work for a company, you need to do what your bosses ask in order to keep your job.

What would you do if your bosses told you that you had to start cleaning up the butcher area or you would be fired? Would you do it even though that’s technically not part of your job?

That is what happened to the man in this story, so he said ok and left since he was fired. But the owner didn’t realize he’d left until it was too late.

Keep reading for all the details.

I got fired, and cost the store approximately $30,000.00 I was working a 2nd job at our local small grocery and butcher shop a few nights a week to pay for my kids activities.

I was hired as a cashier. The person that did the end of day butcher shop clean-up/sanitizing quit.

I’m sure with no extra money, too.

So, instead of hiring someone for clean up, the owners decided that the cashiers could just do it between customers. The owner sat at thier office (watching tv and messing around) and when a customer came in (door bell would ring), they would buzz the phone in the butcher area for the cashier to come check them out.

Good for him for standing up for himself.

When I came in for my shift at 6pm and was told about the new set up, I told them NO. I was not hired to clean up the butcher area, I was hired to run the register and stock shelves.

The owner then said I would clean the butcher shop or I could consider myself fired and they walked away. I said Fine, I grabbed my things and left.

That is a big mistake on their part.

Apparently, the owner thought I had gave in and was in doing the cleaning. So, they buzzed the butcher area when customers came in for about 2 hours before someone told them no one was coming to check them out.

Oh my. Some customers took full advantage.

The stores liquior area, cigarettes and scratchers got emptied out. It was 7:30 and I got a screaming phone call from the owner about how he was calling the police and I was going to get arrested. Yeah, right.

How ridiculous.

Owner did call the police, he owner stated he wanted me arrested as an accomplice to the thefts, because I had left. Cops asked me to come to the store, which I did, and I explained that the owner had fired me, so I went home and the CCTV would prove that fact.

The tape was reviewed, and plain as day, the owner said I was fired. I estimate they lost about $30.000.00.

I’m sure the store was insured, but it is still a huge mistake and hopefully a learning lesson for the boss.

Let’s see what the people in the comments on Reddit have to say about this story.

Yeah, unless he planned the robbery, he can’t be an accomplice.

LOL. Too funny.

Yeah, that’s not just a part-time job.

The owner was just too lazy.

The boss was useless.

When you fire an employee, you can’t expect them to keep working.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.