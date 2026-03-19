Child Is Told To Play Outside But Not To Cross The Highway, But They Want To Play With A Friend Who Lives On The Other Side Of The Road

Imagine being a kid back in the day who is told to go play outside, but there are a few rules. One of them restricts you from crossing the highway. What would you do if you had a good friend who lived on the other side of the highway? Would you obey your parents, cross the highway anyway, or come up with another plan?

In this story, one child is in this exact situation, so they come up with another plan. They don’t get in trouble, but the parents weren’t very happy with the plan either.

Keep reading for all the details.

No Crossing Zone When I was a child, most of us were “free range” kids–allowed to roam the neighborhood at will, come back before dinner/when the street lights come on. I was told that I wasn’t allowed to cross Lincoln Highway without an adult because it was too busy.

So this child came up with a workaround.

One of my friends lived across the highway. I wanted to visit them, and there was a creek that went under the highway… When I said something about playing with my friend, I was about to get in trouble for crossing. I said “I didn’t cross it, I went UNDER it! Didn’t get in trouble for that time, but was told that I wasn’t to go under, over, past, or around the highway.

I’m glad the child didn’t get in trouble for the clever workaround. The parents were just making rules to try to keep their kids safe.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

It seemed like a good idea.

Another person agrees that the child had a good idea.

Here’s an unrealistic workaround.

Here’s a story about some kids who were allowed to use a similar workaround.

This person would’ve lied.

Another person thinks they might know where this story took place.

Rules aren’t always meant to be broken.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.