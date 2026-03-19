March 19, 2026 at 1:45 am

Child Is Told To Play Outside But Not To Cross The Highway, But They Want To Play With A Friend Who Lives On The Other Side Of The Road

by Jayne Elliott

aerial shot of highway and neighborhood

Shutterstock/Reddit

Imagine being a kid back in the day who is told to go play outside, but there are a few rules. One of them restricts you from crossing the highway. What would you do if you had a good friend who lived on the other side of the highway? Would you obey your parents, cross the highway anyway, or come up with another plan?

In this story, one child is in this exact situation, so they come up with another plan. They don’t get in trouble, but the parents weren’t very happy with the plan either.

Keep reading for all the details.

No Crossing Zone

When I was a child, most of us were “free range” kids–allowed to roam the neighborhood at will, come back before dinner/when the street lights come on.

I was told that I wasn’t allowed to cross Lincoln Highway without an adult because it was too busy.

So this child came up with a workaround.

One of my friends lived across the highway. I wanted to visit them, and there was a creek that went under the highway…

When I said something about playing with my friend, I was about to get in trouble for crossing.

I said “I didn’t cross it, I went UNDER it!

Didn’t get in trouble for that time, but was told that I wasn’t to go under, over, past, or around the highway.

I’m glad the child didn’t get in trouble for the clever workaround. The parents were just making rules to try to keep their kids safe.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

It seemed like a good idea.

Screenshot 2026 02 20 at 12.05.30 PM Child Is Told To Play Outside But Not To Cross The Highway, But They Want To Play With A Friend Who Lives On The Other Side Of The Road

Another person agrees that the child had a good idea.

Screenshot 2026 02 20 at 12.06.51 PM Child Is Told To Play Outside But Not To Cross The Highway, But They Want To Play With A Friend Who Lives On The Other Side Of The Road

Here’s an unrealistic workaround.

Screenshot 2026 02 20 at 12.05.47 PM Child Is Told To Play Outside But Not To Cross The Highway, But They Want To Play With A Friend Who Lives On The Other Side Of The Road

Here’s a story about some kids who were allowed to use a similar workaround.

Screenshot 2026 02 20 at 12.06.08 PM Child Is Told To Play Outside But Not To Cross The Highway, But They Want To Play With A Friend Who Lives On The Other Side Of The Road

This person would’ve lied.

Screenshot 2026 02 20 at 12.06.20 PM Child Is Told To Play Outside But Not To Cross The Highway, But They Want To Play With A Friend Who Lives On The Other Side Of The Road

Another person thinks they might know where this story took place.

Screenshot 2026 02 20 at 12.07.01 PM Child Is Told To Play Outside But Not To Cross The Highway, But They Want To Play With A Friend Who Lives On The Other Side Of The Road

Rules aren’t always meant to be broken.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.

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