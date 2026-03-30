Construction Workers Park Their Vehicles Near The Construction Site, But They Are Blocking Residents From Leaving Their Parking Spots

What would you do if a construction vehicle was blocking the alley behind your apartment building, which meant you couldn’t get your car out to leave for work? Would you start parking somewhere else or ask the construction workers to move their vehicles?

In this story, one tenant asks the construction workers to move, but the response made them wonder if they should start parking somewhere else.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for asking the construction guys to stop parking behind my car? So last year the apartments directly across from me burned down and they started rebuilding about two months ago. For context, we have a small alleyway dividing us so it’s a tight fit.

This sounds really annoying!

At first, they workers would park their (personal) vehicles on the side of the road that’s a 3-5 minute walk from where they’re working, but now they’re parking directly outside where they’re working and it’s blocking me in since I’m right across the alley. Sometimes I have just enough room to wiggle out, but more often than not I have to ask someone to move their car so I can get out for work.

OP confronted a worker about the situation.

Today, I asked one of the workers if they could stop parking directly behind me. And he got mad at me and told me I could just park somewhere else if it bothered me so much. Honestly it caught me off guard and I told him that I shouldn’t have to move out of my assigned parking spot because he parks too close to me for me to get out. Am I wrong though? Should I just move my car to the street during the week when they’re working?

It’s not okay to block someone in. The workers should park somewhere else.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

This is a good suggestion.

Here’s another good idea.

He has every right to park there.

You would think!

Anyone would be annoyed if someone parked behind them.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.