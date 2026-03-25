Couple Gives Roommates Very Short Notice That They Need To Move Out, So One Roommate Takes The Refrigerator

Imagine living in a rented house with multiple roommates. If you bought the refrigerator, would you take it with you when you moved out, or would you leave it for the roommates?

In this story, one person is in this situation and is really annoyed at how she found out she had to move out. So, she takes the refrigerator too.

Keep reading to see why she had such short notice to move out, and how the remaining roommates managed without the refrigerator.

Housemate terminated the lease without asking, so I moved out immediately with the fridge I’d just moved to Sydney, and had been living in a sharehouse for a few months, that I found though a flat-share website. We got on ok, would go out to parties together etc. Most of the stuff in the house was theirs, I only brought my fridge, and they had just thrown theirs out, considering it replaced.

But there was a big change.

I’m about to get the week’s groceries and ask my housemate if she wants anything, no she’s good. I get lots of food to cook for the week and come home, to find her standing awkwardly with her boyfriend. She had “weird news.” They had decided to move out together! How exciting! Ok, so I guess that means I take over the lease?

Wrong!

Nope, they considered themselves the last in a long line of friends who’d leased the house, and being the last to go, thought it fitting to terminate the lease. They had notified the landlord prior to speaking to any of us. They figured I could stay with my sister, jack was only in the country another month, and Sarah was hardly here anyway. Ok so I didn’t have a leg to stand on, legally, I wasn’t signed on the lease, so I had 3 weeks to vacate.

OP was lucky to find another place right away.

Househunting is like a part time job, and I already had a full time job. No time to cook all that food I guess. Would have been good to know before the shop. I got lucky and found a house just down the road on the same day. Nice people, good spot, and close enough that I could move my things in by hand, immediately if I like! I slept in my new house that night, but I always like to think you haven’t really moved in until your fridge is in, and don’t worry I had that sorted too.

The couple hadn’t gotten a new fridge.

The others in the house found new places quickly too, leaving the happy couple home alone. I came back to pick up a couple of loose ends 3 weeks later and got to see their fridge workaround in all its slumly glory. An Esky full of food floating in melted ice. The revenge was petty and small, proportionate to their actions.

I don’t think there’s really anything malicious about this story. OP moved out and owned the fridge so took that too. It’s as it should be.

The really annoying thing is that the couple didn’t give them advance notice about the lease situation.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

It’s not always easy to find a place to rent on short notice.

This is a good suggestion!

One person explains why they undertand.

We will never know.

When you move, it’s only right to take everything you bought!

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.