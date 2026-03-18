Downstairs Tenant Lost Sleep To Upstairs Neighbor’s Blasting Music, So He Turned His Hardwood Floors Into An Early Morning Wake Up Call

Apartment living often turns volume into a power struggle.

So when one early-rising tenant kept losing sleep to an upstairs neighbor’s late-night music, she decided to live just as loudly at dawn.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

Upstairs neighbor was loud so I had to be louder. A few years ago, I had an upstairs neighbor at the apartment complex I was living in. Every night he would play loud music.

This always got in the way of one tenant’s sleep, so they addressed the neighbor about it, but he refused to change.

I had work early in the morning, so I would have to go to bed early. A few times I spoke to him and asked him if he could turn it down a bit, and he would always say, “No, I live here too.”

The tenant kept trying to make the most out of it, but eventually couldn’t hack it anymore.

I tried earplugs, but the noise still kept me up. So I decided to make my own kind of noise.

That’s when the tenant decided to fight back with volume.

In the morning when I woke up for work, I would drop things on the hardwood floors that we had. And if the sound wasn’t loud enough, I would throw them on the floor.

They didn’t just stop there.

When I left to go to work, I would slam the door so hard that I thought the door would come off its hinges.

Finally, they got their neighbor’s attention.

After a few days, he came to me and asked why I was so loud in the morning. I said it’s because I got a terrible night’s sleep and was so tired that I kept dropping things.

It seems like the noise is all it took to finally get through to him.

He said he would turn down the music at night, and I never had a problem with him again.

Shared walls and bad manners are never a good mix.

What did Reddit make of all this?

If you can’t take it, don’t dish it out!

This commenter retaliated in a similar fashion.

This user fought back using the power of WiFi.

When it comes to noise wars, sometimes less is more.

Turns out, all this neighbor needed was an early morning wake-up call to finally learn some respect.

Sometimes you just have to match their energy!

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.