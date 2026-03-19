Driver Sees A Woman Speeding Through A School Zone, So They Make Sure She Has To Slow Down

Imagine driving to your local coffee shop when another driver speeds past you through a school zone where you’re supposed to drive slowly. Would you mind your own business or try to teach the driver a lesson?

In this story, one person is in this exact situation, and they decide to mess with the other driver and hopefully teach them a lesson.

Keep reading to see what they do.

Small Neighborhood, See You Again…and Again…and Again…Ha ha Today, I was running an errand in my car. I had to drive past two schools and was driving 28 (in the 25mph). There was a little car behind me riding my tail but I take my time driving because kids. As so as we got to where the road widened to two lanes, they zipped by me. At this point, I was going 43 in a 35mph zone but apparently, that wasn’t fast enough. No big deal.

They happened to be going to the same place.

But, then I see her turn into a side street that goes to the back parking lot of a popular coffee shop. The same one I just mobile ordered my coffee from. She is at the back of the drive thru line when I pull in to get my order. I park, walk in, grab my stuff and walk out. At this point, she is at the front of the line at the drive through window. She has to drive past where I’m parked to leave so I decide to time my backing out to perfectly block her from driving by but it still looks coincidental. I take my time driving because coffee shop pedestrians.

The other drive eventually knew OP was messing with her.

I pull to the next intersection in the parking lot and take my time turning right because traffic. She turns left to go around to the back way so I continue onto the main street and then a quick right down the side road, literally driving past her again as she waits to pull out. At this point, she knows I’ve been messing with her and have caused her to end up behind me 3 times. Needless to say, she is super animated. Maybe next time, slow down in a school zone or, hell, mobile order your caffeine and take your commute down a notch.

If the other driver doesn’t understand why OP is messing with her (speeding in a school zone), she probably thinks OP is creepy. I doubt that she actually learned anything from these driving antics.

There actually weren’t very many Reddit comments, but one person thought the description of the woman’s anger was funny.

And I assume this is sarcasm.

Sometimes, it’s better just to let it go.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.