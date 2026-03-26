Employee Called Off Work Because Of Medical Problems, But Her Manager Got Mad, Started Screaming, And Threatened To Replace Her

Calling off work for health reasons shouldn’t cost you your job.

In this story, a part-time employee told her manager that she would not come in due to a medical problem.

Her manager got mad, started screaming at her, and threatened to replace her.

So, she responded in a way that he didn’t expect.

Let’s take a closer look!

My boss said I was fired for one call off and then was shocked when I quit and didn’t even give 2 weeks notice. I was working as a part-time cashier at a grocery chain. One day, I had some medical problems and had to call off or risk blacking out at work. When I called and said I couldn’t make it, the manager started screaming at me.

This employee responded that it would be better if she’d just quit.

He said that I was unreliable and that he would be replacing me. He stated several times that I was going to be replaced and fired. So I said if this is how it’s going to work when I call off for a legit reason, then I will not be working there anymore. I wrote down that I would be working two more days. Then, I wrote that I was quitting and turned it in.

Her manager was shocked and acted like he didn’t understand what was going on.

He was shocked and couldn’t understand why. He made a pouty face and said he liked working with me. Then, he saw that it wasn’t a two week notice and got angry again. They never took me off the schedule and claimed that I never turned in my notice.

Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit to this story.

This user shares some short advice.

This person makes a valid point.

Words have meaning, says this person.

This person is calling his boss a psycho.

Finally, short and straightforward.

If you threaten to replace someone, don’t be surprised when they agree to it.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.