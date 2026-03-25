Employee Called Out A Coworker About A Dangerous Sign Placement, But Her Reaction Made Him Wonder If He Was Wrong

Workplace safety should always come first.

In this story, an employee noticed his coworker placing a large aluminum sign on an unsafe platform.

He politely warned her it could fall and seriously injure someone.

But her strong reaction made him wonder if he should’ve stayed quiet.

Let’s take a closer look!

Coworker gets mad at me for pointing out a safety issue We were on a job site at an active light rail station. We were being careful around pedestrians. We brought down the large flat signage to install.

This man was worried when his coworker put the large aluminum flat signage on a ledge

I noticed my coworker put the large aluminum flat signage on a ledge. Over that ledge are stairs and an escalator, which is a 20-foot drop. A bunch of people always walk under it. If that sign were to hit something, it could severely injure or kill a person. Also, the ledge is rounded, so it could easily slide away if bumped.

He politely called her out on it, but she got upset.

I politely said, “Hey, I don’t think it’s safe to have the sign on that ledge. It could fall and hurt someone.” Then my coworker got mad at me for saying that. She got extremely frustrated over it. I feel like I might be in the wrong. Not sure. Lol.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

Short and straightforward.

This user makes a valid point.

Here’s a similar thought from this person.

People don’t like to get called out for mistakes, says this person.

Better to be annoyingly safe than regretfully sorry.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.