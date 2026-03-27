Employee Claimed That He Wanted To Work More Hours, But He Was Too Busy To Work Almost Every Day Of The Week

Sometimes the hardest part of any job is simply the clashing personalities.

What would you do if your employee was impossible to make happy with their schedule? They either complain they don’t have enough hours, or they complain that they have too many hours.

In this story, one person shared a wild example of this exact situation. Here’s what went down.

“But I want more hours!”

“I want more hours!” he says.

“Ok, you want to pick up Mondays 2-10?”

“Oh, I cant work Mondays. I have classes and it’s out of town so I’m gone all day.”

Not a strong start.

“That’s cool. How about Tuesdays 8-4?”

“Aww, Tuesdays I work at the nursing home 8-4.”

This person sounds quite busy.

“So maybe Tuesday like 5-10?”

“Aw shucks but I’m so wiped from the nursing home shift, I cant.”

“Are you free Thursday at all?”

They’re going to be out of options shortly.

“Oh Thursday is the only day off my girlfriend and I have together. Dont want to give that up.”

“So….Friday?”

“Oh I meet with my d&d group fridays.”

Prioritizing doesn’t seem like this guy’s strong suit.

“Saturday?”

“I do my yardwork on Saturdays!”

“Sunday?”

They’re down to the wire now.

“Church.”

“So really Wednesday is the only day youre available.”

“I guess….”

Interesting that this guy can’t solve the mystery behind his small paycheck. Let’s see what Reddit had to say about this one.

Every type of bad coworker was roasted in the comments.



And folks had their opportunity to commiserate about them.



One person expressed their bafflement.



And agreed enough was never enough for some.



Though even managers were occasionally thrown under the bus.



Some people view work as their extracurricular activity.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.