Employee Was Promised A Promotion For Months, But When Goals And Promises Kept Moving, He Finally Decided He Was No Longer Going To Wait For It

Career growth should come with clear expectations.

The following story involves an employee who was promised a promotion but was never given concrete requirements.

Soon, the expectations kept expanding without clear results in sight, and his hope of getting that mythical promotion faded.

Read the full story below to find out more…

Work keeps moving the goal posts My work has been dangling a big promotion in front of me for the last few months. They are constantly telling me all the ways I need to improve in order to get it. I’ve asked for a detailed breakdown on what I need to hit to get it. To date, I still haven’t received it.

This man got the “terms” of his promotion in writing.

I currently have a big deadline coming up at the end of the month. I was told coming in five days a week, rather than our mandated three, would help with the promotion push and that this would show how dedicated I am. I even got that in writing.

But he got tired of waiting.

Today, I was told to keep coming in after for the next project, too. There isn’t even a deadline assigned to it. I was also told I needed to have more “positivity” towards this. I’m just friggin’ over it. I was casually looking for work elsewhere before. Guess who’s going all in now.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit regarding this situation.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s an honest opinion from this person.

That promotion is never happening, says this person.

Finally, short and straightforward.

Nothing motivates loyalty quite like a moving goalpost and postponing promises.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.