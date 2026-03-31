Fed-Up Man Wanted To Drop An Argument Over A Board Game, But His Sister’s Boyfriend Refused To Move On Unless He Was Heard

Silly arguments can cause a rift in relationships.

This man was playing a board game with his sister’s boyfriend when a dispute erupted. After a while, he felt drained, so he wanted to stop the argument and go back to enjoying the game. But the boyfriend wasn’t ready to move on just yet.

Read the full story below for more details.

AITA for getting annoyed and wanting to end an argument with my sister’s boyfriend We were just chilling, having lunch, and then eventually playing board games together. I don’t actually know how the argument started exactly, but I started getting into a debate about some random rules about the game. It wasn’t even a right-or-wrong debate, each of us was just trying to explain something. I think he may have been trying to explain something, and I disagreed with it. We don’t gel that well, and therefore don’t communicate that well either. Eventually, I said something like, “All I’m trying to say is [this random rule I can’t remember], but it’s really not important, so let’s just drop it and go back to enjoying the game.” Then he was like, “Right, I hear you, but I’m trying to tell you something, and you’re not listening to me.” Admittedly, at this point, I was mentally drained from the miscommunication and just wanted to move on, and I may have said something rude like, “I’m not interested and would like to drop this conversation,” but he continued talking at me. Then, in three separate instances, I said, “You’re crossing a boundary,” “You’re draining me,” and “You’re making me uncomfortable.” This was while others were also asking for us to move on and play the game.

This man wanted to end the argument, but his sister’s boyfriend refused.

But he said he refused unless I listened to him, which I probably should have done. However, I feel I had zero mental capacity to do that because I’d already been drained by the argument. My preference and intention were to move on, let it settle, and then maybe I could have had the capacity to listen properly later. So eventually, he refused to play and let us play alone. I was really mad, to be honest, but I tried hard not to show it, aside from trying to ignore him and the situation. I also have BPD, and for some reason, him trying to force me to listen really triggered it. My wife says I should have just given him a minute and listened, but as I said, it had already gotten to a point where I felt mentally incapable of doing so. I really wanted it dropped so that my sister wouldn’t have to listen to us argue.

Protect your peace at all times.

Other people in the comments section are sharing their two cents.

Here’s a fair perspective.

This one is calling him out.

This makes sense.

And this one is siding with the sister’s boyfriend.

It’s all fun and games until boundaries are crossed.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.