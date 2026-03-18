Friend Snoops on Her Phone and Finds a “Hangout Requirement List,” So Now She’s Being Called Weird for Having Boundaries

She uses her notes app like a private journal, a place for random thoughts, lists, and personal rules. But during a recent hangout, a friend glanced over her shoulder and spotted a note titled “hang out requirement list.”

What was supposed to stay private suddenly became a debate about whether having personal rules for who you spend time with is normal…or judgmental.

Read on for the story.

AITAH for making a “hang out requirement list” I write all of my thoughts in my notes app. All of them. it’s my private little journal and the thought of anyone reading it is my biggest fear. I was with one of my friends recently, and she saw me typing away in my notes app. I quickly closed out of it because i was just venting. after closing out of that note, my friend peeked her head over my phone, and saw the list of notes i have. (recipes, pros vs cons, personal thoughts).

Invasion of privacy much?

I tried to pull my phone away but she ended up seeing my note titled “hang out requirement list” which is just a brief list of rules i have regarding who i do and do not hang out with. i’m sure this isn’t normal but i don’t think it makes me a bad person. She went on and on about how i shouldn’t have requirements on who i hang out with.

It’s none of her business.

here’s a copy page of the list if it gives any context: -no late night hangouts on school nights -hangouts directly after work (excluding fri and sat) -no partners of friends in private hangouts Some more: -no bill-splitting in large groups -no drinking during hangouts (personal preference) -if you disrespect me i’m leaving -i don’t hang out at people’s houses who i haven’t met more than 3 times -no hanging out with guys (again just a personal preference) i don’t think this is a bad list. also it is supposed to be private. AITAH??

Now she’s wondering whether the real issue is the list itself, or the fact that something meant to be private suddenly became everyone else’s business.

This person says NTA since it was a private list.

This person reminds us that everyone has boundaries.

And this person says this is all very reasonable and NONE of anyone else’s business.

Having boundaries in your notes app isn’t weird, but snooping through someone’s phone and judging them for it definitely is.

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