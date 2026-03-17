Gas Station Cashier Was Yelled At To Get “A Real Job,” But Her “Fake” Job Paid For Her Car

Medicine and technology keep advancing, but the way people treat each other seems to be regressing by the minute.

A cashier shares something that happened recently that left her feeling baffled.

Keep reading for the full story.

“Get a Real Job” In my nearly 20 years of working this is the first time I’ve actually had someone yell at me to “get a real job”. I work at a gas station. People usually see me behind the counter, but there is actually a lot of other work that I do.

It is a real job and it ain’t easy.

This includes carrying heavy boxes, taking care of deliveries, and a LOT of cleaning (and managing crazy people in the middle of the night). When people say “get a real job” what do they mean by that? What kinds of jobs are “real” in their eyes? I get a real paycheck that pays my real bills, I bought a real car and live in a real apartment, all paid for by this “fake” job?

Whoever treats other people like this shouldn’t be allowed to have a job.

How did Reddit react to this?

Some people learn.

I guess we should all be doctors and lawyers and let the robots take over?

Exactly.

Another reader shares their frustration.

Everyone deserves respect.

Exactly. It’s simple.

People who tell others to “get a real job” need to get a life.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.