March 17, 2026 at 6:15 pm

Gas Station Cashier Was Yelled At To Get “A Real Job,” But Her “Fake” Job Paid For Her Car

by Mila Cardozo

Woman smiling at gas station

Freepik/Reddit

Medicine and technology keep advancing, but the way people treat each other seems to be regressing by the minute.

A cashier shares something that happened recently that left her feeling baffled.

Keep reading for the full story.

“Get a Real Job”

In my nearly 20 years of working this is the first time I’ve actually had someone yell at me to “get a real job”.

I work at a gas station.

People usually see me behind the counter, but there is actually a lot of other work that I do.

It is a real job and it ain’t easy.

This includes carrying heavy boxes, taking care of deliveries, and a LOT of cleaning (and managing crazy people in the middle of the night).

When people say “get a real job” what do they mean by that?

What kinds of jobs are “real” in their eyes?

I get a real paycheck that pays my real bills, I bought a real car and live in a real apartment, all paid for by this “fake” job?

Whoever treats other people like this shouldn’t be allowed to have a job.

How did Reddit react to this?

Some people learn.

Screenshot 1 20a27f Gas Station Cashier Was Yelled At To Get A Real Job, But Her Fake Job Paid For Her Car

I guess we should all be doctors and lawyers and let the robots take over?

Screenshot 2 774a31 Gas Station Cashier Was Yelled At To Get A Real Job, But Her Fake Job Paid For Her Car

Exactly.

Screenshot 3 55a478 Gas Station Cashier Was Yelled At To Get A Real Job, But Her Fake Job Paid For Her Car

Another reader shares their frustration.

Screenshot 4 4cd881 Gas Station Cashier Was Yelled At To Get A Real Job, But Her Fake Job Paid For Her Car

Everyone deserves respect.

Screenshot 5 ce851c Gas Station Cashier Was Yelled At To Get A Real Job, But Her Fake Job Paid For Her Car

Exactly. It’s simple.

Screenshot 6 e856d7 Gas Station Cashier Was Yelled At To Get A Real Job, But Her Fake Job Paid For Her Car

People who tell others to “get a real job” need to get a life.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.

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