Grad Student Is Honest With Supervisor About What She Saw In The Lab, But She’s Wondering If She Should’ve Stayed Quiet

Imagine being in graduate school and going to grab some paperwork for your supervisor. If you saw other students doing something they shouldn’t be doing in a restricted area, would you mind your own business or tell your supervisor?

In this story, one student is in this exact situation, and she decides to tell her supervisor. Now, she’s wondering if it would’ve been better to mind her own business.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for reporting two other PhD students to my supervisor and jeopardizing their spot in our program? I’m a first year PhD student and I was working with my supervisor late one evening when she asked me to go grab some of her papers from our chem lab. Students aren’t usually supposed to be in there alone but she gave me permission and her keys and I was supposed to just grab them and come out so it was okay.

She didn’t expect anyone else to be in there.

When I got there I saw two older students in our program doing inappropriate activities in the chem lab. They were not in the mandated lab gear and in the middle of the room.

This is a big no no for us since we do have experiments and equipment lying around in the room and they’re really strict about what you wear when you go in, getting permission to go in, and making sure you’re supervised when you’re doing experiments in there. It was awkward when we saw each other and they apologized, got dressed, and scrambled out of there and I just got the papers and left. I told my professor what I saw in there and she was furious.

She’s wondering if she should’ve stayed quiet.

I didn’t exaggerate and I did mention they were more in the middle of the the lab and on a table without any equipments/chemicals on it and I don’t think they accidentally messed anything up or knocked anything over. But again idk how many times they’ve been doing that in there but they were breaking a LOT of university rules so I had to report it. Now they’re facing disciplinary action and some other students in the program said I should’ve just stayed quiet about it and potentially jeopardized their careers right before they’re about to finish the program. AITA for reporting them?

The students were violating the lab rules. If they don’t graduate, it’s their fault, not hers. They could’ve really messed up an experiment.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person thinks OP did the right thing.

They are the ones who broke the rules.

Someone else would’ve reported them if she hadn’t.

A chemistry student weighs in.

Some rules are not meant to be broken.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.