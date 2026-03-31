Grandmother Refused To Be Satisfied With One Song On The Piano, So One Boy Responded By Playing Jingle Bells Without Missing A Beat

Visits with family are supposed to be relaxed, not surprise recitals before breakfast.

So when one boy’s grandmother insisted he and his brother perform on the piano and wouldn’t settle for just one song, he chose the easiest tune he could find and let it ring out loud and clear.

Keep reading for the full story!

you want to hear another song, okay you get a chrismas song We had a family Saturday breakfast with my grandmother visiting us.

They had a bit of a complicated relationship with their grandmother.

She has a habit of always criticizing the decisions we made, like me quitting piano lessons because of school. Today, she decided she wanted to hear someone play the piano while she was gossiping with my mother. My brother said he already practiced today, so it was my turn.

So he did the best to appease his grandmother, but of course, she wasn’t happy.

Of course, I am out of practice, so I only played the one song I knew. After that one, my grandmother wasn’t satisfied and wanted me to play another song “like your brother always does.” So I looked at the songs for something I could play directly from sheet music.

That’s when he decided he just wanted to tick her off.

Then I saw the children’s Christmas songbook. “That will work,” I thought, and before my grandma could say anything, I started playing “Jingle Bells.”

Take that, Grandma!

What did Reddit think?

He could have sent a very pointed message with his song choice.

The way his grandmother treated him was a bit questionable.

Why not conclude the concert with some other fan favorites?

It was a Saturday, for goodness’ sake.

Grandma got her encore, and he got the last laugh!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.