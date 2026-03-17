Grocery Store Employee Saw That A Customer Was About To Leave Her Cart In The Way, So She Asked Her To Take It To Cart Collection

If talking to our fellow human beings solved all the problems, we would probably be living in a utopia by now.

But as you can see from this story, that doesn’t always work.

In this case, a grocery store employee politely asked a customer to take her cart to cart collection, but she refused to.

Let’s see how things unfolded.

Had the most mind blowing interaction the other day. I work at a local grocery store as a cashier. A women checked out her groceries, took her two bags, then pushed her cart to the side and started to leave. I’ve been working at that place since I turned the legal working age in my state, and not once has anyone ditched a cart shamelessly at the front of the store. There’s also the additional context of the store I work at being CRAMPED, a cart right in the middle of it is genuinely a roadblock, as silly as that might sound. I asked, politely, because I’m paid to be well-mannered and deal with these people, “Ma’am, could you take your cart with you?”

How dare she? Making an employee’s day a little easier is a no no!

“I don’t need it anymore.” Not only was that her response that, it was spoken in a way that implied I’d personally attacked her by asking. I had not. I simply did not want a cart in the middle of the checkout area during a rush. “The cart collection is right outside the exit door” was what I said, because it quite literally is. It’s directly to the side after customers leave.

It’s not a hard task.

It is a mere 4 or 5 steps out of the way to slot your cart in with the others, and I would have been content if she just pushed it out the door and abandoned it there like half the customers already do. “Well, I don’t need it anymore, you put it away.” This grown woman, to me, a visibly underpaid and sleep deprived teenager, FULLY whined and sighed loudly. I genuinely believed interactions like that only existed in the realm of cliche Disney sitcom shows. Apparently not.

She was left baffled.

She stomped off with her bags and left it there anyways. I will never be able to understand human beings who behave like that. How does someone get fussy over being asked to do something that is Not Hard and is also Basic Common Decency?? It’s so wild. My manager was flabbergasted after popping up last second and had to wheel the cart out himself so that it wasn’t a roadblock for other customers.

They asked wrong. They were supposed to roll out a red carpet for her to push the cart.

What did Reddit have to say about this?

Same energy.

An adult.

A suggestion on what to say.

It is sad.

Another reader chimes in.

Yup.

If a business is providing resources for people to use, they should follow their protocol regarding said resources.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.