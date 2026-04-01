He Lied And Cheated Throughout Their Whole Relationship, So She Came Up With Breakup Revenge That Will Last A Long Time

Breakups are never easy- but depending on the circumstances, sometimes there’s room for petty fun.

What’s the pettiest thing you’ve ever done to a cheating ex? One girl shared her mischievous method recently with Reddit. Here’s what went down.

Finally broke it off with an avoidant partner

He lied to me about a lot of stuff, including hiring adult services and cheating in his previous relationship.

We broke up a few days ago but he still has all his stuff in my house.

He’ll have it picked up later today but he won’t be going personally.

Giving the stuff back is always the worst part.

I don’t know what came to me, but since he forcibly left all our memorabilia with me, I took the sweet liberty to hide everything in all his stuff.

We took a lot of photobooth pictures when we were together.

Bottom of his bag? We have a picture there.

He certainly won’t be expecting that.

Inside the board game he likes to collect?

Each one has a hidden photo there.

Some are really hidden it will probably take a long time to find them.

The gift that keeps on giving.

Bottom of his moving boxes?

Yeah you guessed it.

He’s going to be reminded of the error of his ways for a long time.

Random things in his stuff?

The shoulder bag and all the other stuff I gave him?

All stashed away in random places in his boxes.

Play silly games, win silly prizes.

I’m not keeping them anyway.

Good riddance.

Thanks for nothing.

That’s one way to handle a nasty breakup. Let’s see what the Reddit community had to say about this one.

The comments were immediately supportive.



Others shared even more diabolical stories.



One person shared the best possible scenario.



Another weighed the pros and cons.



And one person suggested a way they could have elevated it.



These pictures are worth a thousand breakup texts.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.