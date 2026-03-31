Her Boss Called Her In And Fired Her On An Already Terrible Day, And Everything Got Worse From There

In life, you sometimes get a job that just doesn’t work out, but it can still be really upsetting if you get fired.

What would you do if you were already having a bad day and then your boss brought you in and fired you from your job?

That is what happened to the young woman in this story, and even though she will be ok in the end, she is pretty upset.

Just got fired this morning 10 minutes after getting to the office after almost an hour and a half of traffic hell. After getting almost no sleep.

It can be very sad when someone gets let go.

The first person I told was our front desk manager, who I always go out of my way to say good morning to every morning with a smile. He gave me a huge hug and told me he was so sorry, he was completely shocked with why I was fired.

It sounds like more of a training issue.

(Because apparently I wasn’t “learning fast enough” after I haven’t even been there for a full year, struggling for awhile to keep up with what work I did have even though I really tried my best every day). The front desk manager is trying to help me find places that are hiring in the area.

You certainly don’t need to be passionate about your job.

I also wasn’t “passionate” about my job when I was made to feel like an idiot or blamed when I did try to ask questions. My husband told me he would be able to pay all of our bills for the time being. I have enough saved that I could make it stretch for a year if I really have to.

When it rains, it pours.

I think it’s for the best but after having a bad day yesterday too this sucks. While I was crying after being on the phone with friends and family, a big dog ran up to me and tried to smell me.

Sometimes it is the little things that can make life better.

The owner let me pet it and I told her I really needed that.

What an awful feeling this must have been. It happens, and it sounds like she will be fine in the end, but it is still very disappointing.

Read on to see what the people in the comments had to say to her.

Yup, decompress and move on.

This is really good advice.

Yes! Take care of yourself.

Of course they fired this commenter at that point.

This is a good way to put it.

This can be a heart wrenching situation.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.