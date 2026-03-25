Her Boyfriend Asked Her For A Little Extra Help In The Morning, But Now He’s Turning Her Into His Personal Alarm Clock

Not everyone is a morning person, and not everyone likes being around people who aren’t morning people.

What would you do if your boyfriend was a nightmare when he got up in the morning? One girl recently asked how to handle this on Reddit. Here’s what she said.

AITA for not wanting to wake my boyfriend up

My (23f) boyfriend (23m) has always struggled with waking up in the morning.

It’s not like he stays up super late either.

Could be a medical issue.

We share a car and I’m in school, so we generally have to leave at the same time early everyday.

He usually gets 7-8 hours of sleep every night, nothing crazy.

For the past year now he’s been begging me to get him up in the mornings.

They have invented many solutions for that.

But not like a “Hey can you get up” with a pat on the back, he wants me to grab him by the legs, swing them out of bed and tell him to get up.

The thing is, I’ve tried doing this before, and other things to help him wake up but it doesn’t help, he just generally gets angry that I’m trying to force him up.

That tends to happen with most people being woken up.

I’ve told him I’ve felt like a parent having to wake him up this way but he says he doesn’t get it.

I’ve even suggested alarms, or other methods but he says they don’t work.

I don’t want to be a mom to my boyfriend especially when I also have to use my time in the morning to get ready and take care of our pets as well. AITA?

Sounds like this boyfriend needs to step up or step out. Let’s see what the verdict on Reddit was.

Most comments were immediately appalled.



Others suggested petty revenge.



One person thought she should let him learn his lesson.



Another shared practical advice.



Some even spoke from their own experiences.



Their relationship is in for a rude awakening.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.