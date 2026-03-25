Her Friend Is Very Needy And Takes Up All Of Her Free Time, So She Told Her She Needed Space, And Now The Friend Is Making Her Feel Guilty

When you have a good friend, you will generally spend quite a bit of your time with them or talking to them, but that can ebb and flow based on other aspects in your life.

What would you do if your best friend said she wanted to end the friendship because she was too needy, but you held on to it, but then eventually agreed that you did need some space.

That is what happened to the friends in this story, and now her friend is upset that she dragged their friendship out too long.

AITA for telling my best friend she is too needy and I can’t handle her? This entire year my main focus has been one person.

Most people have one ‘best friend’ who they spend a lot of time with.

I’ve enjoyed talking to her and spending time with her. But it made me realize I’ve abandoned other friendships and hobbies because she wants to talk for hours everyday. A month ago she wanted to end the friendship because she started feeling insecure that she was too needy. I felt bad for her and thought we could make it work.

Does this girl even know what she wants?

I asked her for space and she somewhat agreed and it was going well she started complaining how we aren’t talking as much and she’s losing interest in me. I got very irritated and told her I’m not her girlfriend and that she is just too needy and I can’t handle her.

She seems very dramatic.

She started calling me the jerk for leading her on when I should’ve accepted her offer to end the friendship back then. And the fact that everyone around her has left because of that and she thought I was different because I was able to talk to her a lot during the pandemic when I had a lot of free time.

This relationship seems like a lot of work.

She was crying and said I hurt her but honestly I don’t really see how I’m in the wrong. I tried to make it work because I didn’t want to lose her and she says I just gave her false hope for nothing.

Friendships shouldn’t be this difficult. One second the woman wants to end the friendship, the next she doesn’t. Who needs this drama?

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

She gave her friend every opportunity to be reasonable.

She has done all she can.

I agree, this girl needs a therapist.

She has done all she could.

This commenter says she is being manipulated.

Is this friend even worth all the trouble she is causing?

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.