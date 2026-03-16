Her Manager Told Her To Charge A Customer The Wrong Price, But She Wouldn’t Because She Felt That Was Immoral

When you are at work, it is generally a good idea to do what your boss says, even if it doesn’t always make sense.

What would you do if your boss told you to charge a customer the wrong price, but you felt like that was the wrong thing to do?

That is what happened to the pizza worker in this story, so she just charged the customer the correct amount, causing the manager to yell at her and send her home.

AITA for going against my (21f) managers (33 f) orders because I thought she was wrong? I (21 f) work at a small business pizza place and today got in trouble by my (33 f) manager for disobeying her and got sent home.

Online orders are pretty common.

At my job we receive a lot of online orders that people place and pay for via our website. It is my responsibility to look over the orders as we receive them to make sure there are no mistakes/confusion. At work today it was just my manager and I when I noticed that a web order was placed for a small “make at home pack” ( a package we put together that includes dough, flour, sauce, and a topping of their choice that allows customers to make / bake their pizza at home).

This is a very reasonable explanation.

But in the customer notes they wrote that they wanted the pizza “well done” which probably meant the customer wanted a regular small pizza instead of something they had to make themselves, so I called the customer and confirmed the mistake. This was quite a mistake considering our “make at home” packs are $17.00 and our small pies are $12.50.

Oh, this seems a bit shady to me.

I go to the computer to adjust the price and my manager told me not to because it’s “not our fault” the customer wasn’t paying attention and she specifically told me not to edit the price. I didn’t think it was fair that the customer would pay extra for something they didn’t want and it was an honest mistake so I went ahead and edited the price to $12.50 which printed out a ticket with the edited price that my manager heard.

Wow, she is not acting very professionally.

She immediately started yelling (literally screaming) that I disobeyed her authority and went behind her back and that I should of listened to her as manager and respected what she said. I continued to do my job and just let her scream at me because I felt like I did the right thing. She told me she “could not believe” me and that she has seen my “true colors”.

The manager is unprofessional, but ignoring your boss is also not a good idea.

I did not say a single word to her as she was screaming as I wanted to do my best not to escalate the situation. She then told me I needed to clock out and go home, and called the owner and told him what I did. I got a call an hour later from him where he told me that if my manager told me to do something I should listen to her, and I argued that I did the right thing and didn’t deserve to be screamed at.

Sometimes you have to follow directions, but this was basically stealing from the customer.

I really defended my decision but now I’m thinking I’m stupid and should of just done what my manager said instead of starting all this drama. Was I wrong for ignoring my manager and doing what I wanted to do anyway? AITA?

This is a difficult situation since the manager was basically asking her to steal from the customer. In general, doing what your boss says is a good idea, but in this specific case, I think she did the right thing.

Read on to see what the people in the commenters have to say about it.

She did the right thing.

This person has quit jobs over similar things.

I agree with this commenter. Find a new job.

This commenter thinks the manager is horrible.

I would bet this business will have trouble in the future.

Working ethically is more important than working obediently.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.