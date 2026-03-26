Her Parents Were Always Comparing Her To Other Kids And Their Behavior, So She Finally Got Upset And Said Maybe They Should Compare Themselves To Other Parents

When you are growing up, it is natural to have some conflict with your parents as you are trying to establish yourself and they are still in charge.

What would you do if your parents kept comparing you to other kids your age, saying that you should share more with them?

That is what happened to the young lady in this story, so she lashed out and said that maybe they should look at how other parents act toward their children if they want her to open up more.

AITA for telling my parents that they should take a look at how others parents are? So, basically I(F17) had a little argument with my mom today when she was trying to look into my phone, but as I do not like people looking into my phone, I closed the app without realizing that she was just trying to see a post.

Every family is different.

As we were arguing, my dad got angry and interrupted by making a comment about how others my age share everything with their parents, whereas I never do. It is not that I do not want to share things with my parents, but I really cannot. My parents are quite strict and not really open minded.

I can’t blame her for not being open then.

Every time I have told them something, even if it was not a huge thing, I have always had a bad experience. We have really different opinions about things and they do not understand me whatsoever. I always end up getting scolded or judged.

This is not a healthy way to parent.

This is not the first time that something like this has happened. My mom and dad keep comparing me to their friends’ children every now and then. I will admit that I may not be the best daughter, but I am not a bad one either.

To be fair, this does seem rude, especially if she said it with an aggressive tone of voice.

I have been ignoring such comments for a long time, but hearing it from my dad today made me angry and in the heat of the moment I told him that they should have a look at how others parents are too. After this, the argument got much worse and now my parents are really mad at me.

Sometimes even if you are right, it isn’t the best thing to say.

I know this sounds really rude and I feel like I should not have said it, but I also felt like I could not take it anymore and I just had to say something so that they would stop comparing me to others. It might just be because I am insecure about being a bad daughter, but I am not sure. AITA?

It sounds like they need to have a serious conversation about things, but that will be difficult (if not impossible) if the parents are constantly upset with her whenever she tries to share things with them.

Read on to see what the people in the comments suggest.

This commenter doesn’t think she did anything wrong.

Yup, it is no surprise that they got upset about it.

I agree with this commenter’s opinion.

I’m sure the parents mean the best, but that doesn’t always work out well.

Yeah, this would be pretty rare.

People rarely like being called out for their failures.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.