Her Parents Were Very Manipulative, Lied About Her, And Ruined Her Credit Score, So She Finally Went No-Contact With Them
In a perfect world, adult children and their parents would get along great and be able to have a wonderful relationship. Unfortunately, that is not always the case.
What would you do if your parents kept manipulating you, and even caused you to lose money and have a bad credit score due to their behavior?
That is what happened to the woman in this story, so she finally cut them off and went no-contact with them, but she feels bad about it still.
AITA I not talking to my parents because they are using me… but are they?! Maybe I’m the *****… tell me please!
I stopped talking to my mom 4 years ago and recently stopped talking to my dad.
Honestly, I can’t blame her for not talking to her Mom.
I stopped talking to my mom because she would lie about me. For example, my mom and my dad separated and my mom called me trying to get me to extort my dad for money (for her).
When I refused, she threatened to call the cops on me for fraud that I did not commit, so I told her to “go ahead”, hung up and haven’t spoken to her since.
Mom likes to play the victim.
She has then gone around telling family that she has no clue why I’m not speaking to her and that she did nothing wrong to deserve my desertion.
The truth is my mom has been threatening me as a method to control me since I was a child.
Mom needs some professional help.
In fact, she used to threaten to ‘off herself’ as a means to control me and when I was 12 she actually attempted in front of me.
My dad has recently gotten back together with my mom and has started trying to manipulate me. He “bought” me a vehicle for $500 but I insured it and HE drove it (he couldn’t insure a vehicle because he has too many fines).
Wow, Dad is just as bad as mom.
He got speeding and parking tickets with said vehicle (which was under my name) and did not pay for them. The vehicle broke down, my dad brought it back to my place where it stayed, broken down in my parking spot.
My landlord told me to get rid of it if it’s not working. I told my dad. Nothing. His fines went to collections and went on my credit report, ruining my credit score.
Bad credit can ruin your chances of buying a home.
I’m trying to save up to buy a house and keeping a good credit score is paramount. So I call an auto wrecker, who pays me $500 to take the vehicle away, just enough to cover the fines. I pay the fines off.
Fast forward a few months and my dad shows up wanting the vehicle.
Sorry Dad, it is long gone.
I told him that I sold it to pay for the fines he got. He’s angry but doesn’t say anything and leaves.
He and my mother then go and tell my entire family that I have sold his car out from under him and took the money.
AITA?
Not at all. As sad as it is to have a bad relationship with your parents, you can’t let them abuse you and take advantage of you like this.
Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this unfortunate story.
This is 100% true. Don’t do anything for these people.
I agree, cut ties and move on.
Yup, this is the sad truth.
Checking her credit regularly is great advice.
You can’t trust these parents at all.
Sadly, some parents don’t deserve that title or a relationship with their kids.
If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.
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