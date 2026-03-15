Her Sister-in-Law Offered To Let Them Move In Rent-Free, But This Toddler Mom Is Reluctant To Burden Others And Share Their Space

Rent can be a huge burden for new families.

This toddler mom and her military husband were planning on moving to a new area. Her sister-in-law offered her home to them, but she doesn’t want to burden others, and she wants her own space.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for not wanting to move in with my “sister in law” My fiancé (25M) and I (25F) have been together for five years. He’s in the military—great. We have a two-year-old boy. Well, we are PCSing to a new place. We currently live in my hometown because we have been blessed to stay here for a while. The time has finally come for us to move. We are moving to where his sister (whom I have no problems with) lives. She and her husband bought a five-bedroom home. They have three dogs. We have three dogs. They offered for us to move in with them. We are not the best with money, so it would give us the chance to get caught up on debt. I understand that. That is great. Thank you. But my fiancé and I, our toddler, and our three dogs will be moving into their home, in their space. We have never lived with anyone but each other. Well, he did have a short-term roommate, but it was temporary, and he was mostly in his room. We were helping him more than he was helping us, to be honest.

This woman sees the benefits of living with her sister-in-law, but she’s still hesitant.

From my fiancé’s point of view, we are going to a new place where I know my sister-in-law, her husband, and one friend I’ve made along the way, so I need the support system. We also need to get caught up on debt and save some money so that we can buy a house. I get that. But from my point of view, we are burdening them, even though they offered. I don’t want to live with six dogs. I don’t want to live in someone else’s home. Maybe I’m being ungrateful, but I want my own space. However, I also understand we need to get caught up. I’m very conflicted.

Some offers are too good to pass up.

Other people in the comments section are weighing in.

Here are some sensible suggestions.

This user shares some valuable information.

Another solid piece of advice.

This one puts things into perspective.

Give it a try, says this one.

Being debt-free can feel better than having your own space.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.