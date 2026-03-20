Her Sister Taught Her To Make Money From Home While She Was Stuck There, But Now That She Is Better, She Is Making Lots Of Money And Her Sister Expects Her To Give Her Some

When you are going through a hard time in life, it is great when a family member can help you out by showing you how to get through it.

What would you do if you were homebound for a while, but your sibling taught you how to make money online, so that you could survive?

That is what happened to the woman in this story, but now that she is doing quite well for herself, she gets the feeling that her sister wants her to give her money.

WIBTA for not helping my sister who also taught me how to generate money? I used to be a shut-in from 19-23.

Support from family can be invaluable.

The main reason I progressed to not being a shut-in today is because my oldest sister. She did not give up on me while everyone else has. She has helped get the right doctor, therapist, medication and so on. Today, I live independently, work part time and have a pretty normal life.

This can be very lucrative. She is doing really well.

That not important. The thing is that my sister used to work for a commodity trading firm and taught me how to trade the future market. Specifically the oil market while helping my mental state. I’ve made huge progress that I’m making high five figures and in a rare occasions a six figures a some months.

Ahh, the sister is jealous now.

I have been informing my sister of my progress and she been making jokes about helping her make a down payment for a house in a future. She never directly asked but she been hinting at it, but I don’t went to do it. AITA?

Just because the sister showed her how to get started does not mean that she is entitled to any of the profits she made. She is earning that money herself.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

It would be nice to help her sister, but she is not obligated.

Yeah, she clearly got a lot of help.

Here is someone who says she owes her sister.

This commenter says she should do something for her sister.

The sister may feel used.

It would be nice to help her out, she clearly has the money to do it.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.