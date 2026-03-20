His Boyfriend’s Parents Made A Racist Remark So He Called Them Worse Than Idiots, But Now His Boyfriend Is Giving Him The Silent Treatment

Shutterstock, Reddit
There are times when people say or do things that are inexcusable, and it can be very tempting to criticize them and point out how awful they are.
What would you do if the parents of your significant other said something racist about someone else while you were there?
That is what happened to the guy in, so he insulted them in front of everything, and now his boyfriend is upset that he escalated the situation.
AITA for telling my bfs parents that even idiots would look down on them?
I, 27 m, and my boyfriend, 29 m, have been together for 5 years and our relationship has been a good one. Never had a problem with his family or friends.
It is great that he gets along with the family.
My boyfriend’s sister, 27 F, let’s call her Sarah have been my best friend since we were 16 and we share everything with each other as I see her as the sister I never had.
Well, she has been dating a guy and he’s an absolute catch! Funny, smart and most of all he makes her extremely happy. He is not white but me and my bfs family are.
Wow, this is unfortunate.
Sarah recently introduced him to the family and I was the only one that meet him prior to that.
Well as it turns out my bfs parents are racist bigots and started going on about how whites should only be with whites in front of him.
She has every right to be upset.
Sarah lost her mind and started yelling at them and then left.
My bfs parents looked at me and him and said that they don’t understand why she got so mad.
He’s not wrong, but also this isn’t going to help the situation.
Now this is where I might have been the Ah but I kind of went off on them and told them that even idiots would look down on them and left.
My bf told me that I was out of line, he get that they were wrong and that kind of stuff they were saying was just pure ignorance but that I never have the right to speak to his parents like that.
He has every right to be upset about this.
I don’t regret what I said but my bf is giving me the silent treatment.
AITA?
What’s that saying? Two wrongs don’t make a right? He said something that may be technically true, but it is only throwing fuel on the fire at a time when that is not helping anyone.
Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.
This person says he is not wrong.
Here is someone who says they should break up.
Yeah, that’s a little surprising.
This is quite a claim.
This commenter says the boyfriend is racist too.
This is not the time or place to escalate the issue.
If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · aita, drama, ENTITY, family drama, parents, picture, racism, reddit, relationships, rude comment, top
His Boyfriend’s Parents Made A Racist Remark So He Called Them Worse Than Idiots, But Now His Boyfriend Is Giving Him The Silent Treatment
by Michael Levanduski
Shutterstock, Reddit
There are times when people say or do things that are inexcusable, and it can be very tempting to criticize them and point out how awful they are.
What would you do if the parents of your significant other said something racist about someone else while you were there?
That is what happened to the guy in, so he insulted them in front of everything, and now his boyfriend is upset that he escalated the situation.
It is great that he gets along with the family.
Wow, this is unfortunate.
She has every right to be upset.
He’s not wrong, but also this isn’t going to help the situation.
He has every right to be upset about this.
What’s that saying? Two wrongs don’t make a right? He said something that may be technically true, but it is only throwing fuel on the fire at a time when that is not helping anyone.
Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.
This person says he is not wrong.
Here is someone who says they should break up.
Yeah, that’s a little surprising.
This is quite a claim.
This commenter says the boyfriend is racist too.
This is not the time or place to escalate the issue.
If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.
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Categories: STORIES
Tags: · aita, drama, ENTITY, family drama, parents, picture, racism, reddit, relationships, rude comment, top
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