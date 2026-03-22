His Girlfriend Wanted To Go To Grad School To Become A Teacher, But He Didn’t Think The Massive Student Loans Were A Good Idea, So He Broke Up With Her

When you are in a serious relationship with someone, it is important to discuss serious topics, including finances.

What would you do if your girlfriend decided to go to grad school to support her dream of being a teacher, but you thought the massive student loans she would need would make this a bad idea?

That is what happened to the young man in this story, so he broke up with her when she decided to go to school anyway.

AITA for leaving my girlfriend because she decided to go to grad school? My girlfriend (now ex) is majoring in elementary education, and wants to be a elementary school teacher.

Grad school can be expensive.

But, she wants to go to grad school. I calculated it out, and the grad school she wants to go to would put her around 70-80k if not more in debt. Now, elementary school teachers do not make much. I feel like this is a horrible financial decision.

Financial issues are a big deal, so it is good that he is taking it seriously, but not good how he is approaching it.

So, I told her if she goes into that much debt by choosing to go, I’d leave her (we had plans for marriage) I did not want to marry someone with that much debt.

Education is an investment, and it doesn’t always pay off.

She says she puts education first and that I’m a jerk for saying that she shouldn’t go to grad school, and that elementary school is important etc etc. AITA?

She is right that education is important, but that doesn’t mean going into massive debt for a job that will never pay enough to cover it is a good idea. On the other hand, there are programs that help teachers get loan forgiveness after they teach for a set number of years.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this.

Hopefully they had multiple discussions on this.

Yup, this is a decent reason to break up.

He did come off as very judgmental.

They just have different priorities.

This commenter says he should have come up with other options.

Money fights are a leading cause of divorce, so this is an important issue.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.