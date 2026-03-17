His Son Is Misbehaving At School, Which Means The School Keeps Calling Dad At Work, So He Got Sick Of It And Told Them To Just Deal With The Problem

Some kids can be troublemakers at school, and when that happens, the school often has to call a parent to get them involved with the discipline.

What would you do if you were going through a divorce and that was contributing to your son’s escalating behavior issues, which meant more calls from the school?

That is what the dad in this story is dealing with, but he thinks the school is calling on too many things, so he told them that it is their responsibility to deal with without calling.

AITA for telling the school that my son is their responsibility while he is there? I have a son (12M), who is a bit of a trouble maker at school.

Divorce can make things even more difficult for kids.

My wife and I are going through a divorce currently, and it has been very difficult on him. He is the youngest of three, and has always been more malicious/mischievous than my other two kids (his older siblings). We would occasionally get calls from school, something that never happened with my other two kids, but it was nothing serious or physical so I didn’t worry about it.

This kid needs some therapy or something to help him adjust.

Unfortunately, since the divorce process has started, his behavior at school has gotten very bad. I get calls while I’m at work at least once a week saying that he just got into a fight and I’m required to pick him up. If I don’t pick up or have my phone near me, my wife will get the call. Last week I got called twice, one saying that he got involved in a prank, and another related to fighting. Him and this other kid don’t get along at all from what I’ve heard.

These minor things can lead to major things, which is why it is important that dad address them.

Now I don’t mind picking him up if a fight occurs and he is required to leave school. However, what is annoying is that I will get calls for minor incidents such as pranks or things that don’t involve anything physical/anyone getting hurt. I get annoyed because I will be at work, and see that the school is calling. As a result, there are times when they will call me just to inform what happened, which don’t require me to pick him up.

Kids get into arguments, no big deal.

The other day one of those minor incidents happened. This time they called saying that he was involved in an incident where two groups were throwing insults at each other and cursing. They also kept asking what is occurring at home and asked a load of other questions. I told them that while my kid is at school on their campus, it is their responsibility to manage and discipline them based on the school policy.

Maybe some of these minor things could be an email.

I then reminded them to stop calling me so many times because I’ll be at work and it becomes a nuisance. At the end I said if he needs to be picked up, let me know, or else don’t call me for such small incidents.

She is likely right, keeping the school in the loop can be helpful.

My wife claims that we should deal with the situation better, and essentially let the school know the situation that is occurring. I then told her that the divorce is none of their business, and they shouldn’t call and complain about my son when he’s their responsibility while I’m not there.

How often are they calling him?

I also told her that the school staff should actually try and enforce rules instead of constantly calling parents.

It seems that this child is clearly struggling due to the divorce, and keeping the school informed of what is going on can help them to handle the situation better.

While it can be annoying to get a call at work, sometimes it is necessary and he needs to be involved with any discipline issues, even if they are minor.

He needs to step in and parent.

The teachers are at work too.

I agree, this kid needs some therapy.

This school teacher says he is handling this wrong.

This commenter says he needs to be more involved.

Dad needs to keep the school in the loop about what is going on at home.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.