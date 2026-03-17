Home Depot Customer Needed To Replace A Door Handle That Fell Off, But The Clerk Said No, So He Bought A New One And then Returned The Broken One

Retail managers tend to be gatekeepers of policy, of staff, etc. So if what you want doesn’t comply with the rules, you’re probably out of luck.

But not if you can outsmart the manager and have questionable ethics. Check out how this sneaky customer did it.

Doorknob of a manager The handle of my doorknob popped off. If you’re not familiar with the parts its held on by a tiny screw which I couldn’t find. Having worked in retail before we used to have spare parts kicking around so I figured Home Depot might. I drive to the store & head to the doorknobs & ask the gentleman there if they have parts. The guy says just bring it back they have lifetime warranty.

But it wasn’t going to be as simple as that.

So I thank him & return home spend some time dissembling the front doorknob, then put it all in a bag and return to the store. I’m standing in the aisle and can’t find the original guy I spoke to. Thats when another lady approaches and asks if I need help. I explain the situation and what I was told. “We don’t do that.” She states. Its through the manufacturer. I start complaining and she asks who told me to do that. While talking I literally see the original guy come around the corner at the end of the aisle see me and the girl then do a 180 and leave.

The workaround, however, was about to be easy peasy.

She starts telling me I have to contact the company the warranty is through them. I noticed her tag said manager and I wasn’t getting anywhere. So I asked where my doorknob was. She walks over and indicates my $200+ knob then adds “But you’re not getting it we’re not doing that.” I nod yep, ask if its the same one. She says yes then states again that I have to buy it. I reply yes if you give it to me thats what I’m going to do. So she actually walks me to the cashier and scans it at self checkout. I pay and return home. After returning home I carefully remove the new doorknob without damaging the package. I put the old one in said package. Then I returned it and got my money back.

Here is what folks are talking about.

Shouldn’t the staff know and advise that, though?

Good point.

That’s about right.

LOL good comeback.

I didn’t get that either!

Why not just write to the manufacturer?

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.