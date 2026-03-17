Homeowners Call The Police About The Noise Coming From A Nearby Store At Night, So The Store Employee Finds Another Way To Annoy The Homeowners

Imagine working night shift at a store with an outdoor area, but you’re not allowed to work outside at night because there are houses nearby. What would you do if the homeowners called the police about noise coming from your store when you were working inside? Would you keep the noise down or get even louder?

In this story, one employee is in this exact situation, and he finds a legal way to get even louder.

Keep reading for all the details.

Noise complaints while working midnights at the big box store with orange aprons. Neighbors got a heavy dose of heavy metal 15 odd years ago, I worked midnights in the outside garden department at the store with the orange aprons. There was a condo complex that was built behind the store after the store had been there for many years. As a result, there was a rule that we were unable to run lift equipment outside the gate after midnight or else cops would be called and the store would be ticketed with a noise complaint.

The neighbors called the cops several times.

On a couple of busy nights, i found myself outside the gate after midnight and one of the neighbors called the cops. The store was issued a ticket and i was given a warning. On more occasions, the cops were called while i was working within the outside garden department and the cops couldn’t give a ticket because i was “within” the store.

OP decided to listen to some music at work.

Quite malicious compliance. I had a great stereo at home and a CD collection of heavy metal. After one of the invalid noise complaints, i brought in my stereo, cranked it to 11 and loaded up the 5 disk tray with Slayer, Cannibal Corpse, Cradle of Filth, Marduk, and Decapitated. I rocked out for the next week.

The revenge couldn’t last forever.

Cops were called three straight days. But, because my stereo was “within” the store, there was nothing they could do but ask me to turn it down. My fun was taken away from me when my store manager told me to stop making enemies. The stereo stayed, but my music was played at a much more respectful level.

I can see why this employee was frustrated, but if I were the neighbors, I’d be calling the cops about the noise too.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

One person thinks the homeowners should’ve known it was going to be loud.

I bet there was a noise complaint.

Another person loved the story.

But this person didn’t like the story at all.

There are drawbacks when houses are too close to businesses.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.