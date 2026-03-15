IT Support Employee Was Helping A Doctor Renew Her Blue Light Card, But When She Tried Paying By Inserting $5 Into A Laptop, She Was Shocked

Just because someone is good/smart at one thing, doesn’t mean they’re good at everything.

Still, it’s confusing to see it in action.

In this case, a tech unsavvy doctor baffled a man who works at an IT company.

Keep reading for the full story!

The Laptop Vending Machine I work for an IT support company that supports lots of NHS organisations. So most of our customers are doctors, nurses and admin. At an event at a local auditorium filled with all types of medical experts, we set up a stall to promote our services. For info, most NHS computers and laptops have a credit card style slot, so NHS staff can use their ID card to access networked NHS databases. This is on a keyboard for desktops, and special laptops with card slots are sold by Dell and Lenovo and others.

These are special card slots.

One perk that NHS staff get is access to something called the “Blue light card” which costs £5 per year but gives massive discounts for NHS staff for groceries, clothes, shoes and services. Some NHS staff need a hand getting this sorted as its not automatic, you need to apply for and prove you work for the NHS. Now one Dr asked for help sorting their £5 payment for the year. We normally help staff navigate to the correct website and fine the right area to apply for the blue light card. The only thing we cannot help with is the payment part which is normally a debit card or Google/apple pay.

I was not prepared for what happened!

Just how special is the card slot?

This Doctor got to the bit where they needed to pay. They opened their wallet and took out a £5 note (real paper money) I thought she was going to give me the paper money to reimburse me for me to pay digitally. NO. She tried to cram the £5 into the display laptop card slot, just like a vending machine. I had to stop her. But I truly wanted to know how she thought my standard work laptop would turn £5 into digital money for her application.

Wow.

Let’s see what Reddit had to say about this.

You need both!

Someone shares their experience with doctors.

They still use fax machines!

Exactly.

Another experience.

An idea…

Is she okay?

The doctor makes sure everyone is okay, but who makes sure the doctor is okay?

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.