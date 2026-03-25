Man Agreed To Let His Girlfriend’s Friend Join Their Movie Night, But Rude Friend Used The Opportunity To Make Fun Of Him In His Own Home

Social situations don’t come with a manual, and not everyone is fluent in small talk.

When a man’s girlfriend invited her friend to what was meant to be a quiet movie night, he found himself feeling more like an outsider than a guest.

So when the friend made a rude joke at his expense and his girlfriend didn’t defend him, he found himself at a loss.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITAH for not knowing how to act when my gf’s friend is here Yesterday, me and my girl were watching movies when she asked me if she can invite her friend too and if it’s fine with me. I haven’t had such an interaction with her friend before, so I said yes to it.

He wasn’t really sure how to make conversation with this person.

During the movie, I didn’t have much to say because of the friend being present at the moment. I was really quiet during the movie.

She seemed upset that he didn’t speak up more.

My girlfriend calls me out for it after the movie and asked if it was fine with me if she was there. I again told her it was fine, but I don’t know how to interact much because I don’t know her friend, neither is she my friend. She said she’d like it if I would interact a little bit, but it was really hard for me.

But looking back, he actually felt a little excluded.

A part of it came from her behaviour too when we were watching the movie. They were into their personal talks, and they unintentionally or intentionally threw some shade at me too for no reason. Her friend made a joke about me being a “pick me” and she lets it slide. On again asking, I told her I was fine with the friend being there (which I am, but it’s hard for me). AITA?

Sounds like maybe this rude friend wasn’t really worth interacting with.

What did Reddit think?

Maybe his girlfriend should have played a bigger role in bridging the gap.

The judgment is very clear for this commenter.

The best time to get to know someone is definitely not during the middle of a movie.

A little awkwardness was inevitable here.

No one wants to feel like a third wheel, especially in their own relationship.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.