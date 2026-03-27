Man Agreed To Pay His Grandfather A Monthly Rent Of $500, So He Refused To Pay Additional $250 During A Month That Had Three Paychecks
Money agreements with family can sometimes lead to long-lasting arguments.
In this story, a man had an arrangement to pay his grandfather $500 a month while living in his house.
During a month that had three paychecks, he still paid the agreed monthly amount.
But his grandfather insisted that he owed an extra $250.
Do you agree? Check out the full details below…
AITA Do I owe $250 still?
When I was living with my grandpa, we agreed that my rent was $500 a month.
We split it as $250 every two weeks.
We did this just to make payments easier.
That was the arrangement at the time.
This man paid $500 on a month that had three paychecks.
One month happened to have three paychecks.
This happened because of how the calendar fell.
I still paid $500 for that month.
The agreement was $500 per month.
It was not “$250 every paycheck no matter what.”
But his grandfather told him he still owed $250.
Back then, he tried to say I owed an extra $250.
He said this was because of that third paycheck.
We argued about it. That situation is actually part of why I moved out.
Nothing was ever paid or settled beyond that.
Years later, his grandfather still asked him for that $250.
Life moved on.
Now, five years later, he called me. He said I still owe him that $250.
I told him the agreement was $500 a month. I paid that amount.
A month having three paychecks does not change the rent.
I also told him I am not revisiting this again.
Let’s see how others reacted to this story.
This user sides with OP.
Short and simple.
This person gives their honest opinion.
Here’s a similar thought.
Finally, this one makes a valid point.
If rent is monthly, the extra weeks don’t mean “bonus” payments.
If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.