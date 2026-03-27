Man Agreed To Pay His Grandfather A Monthly Rent Of $500, So He Refused To Pay Additional $250 During A Month That Had Three Paychecks

Money agreements with family can sometimes lead to long-lasting arguments.

In this story, a man had an arrangement to pay his grandfather $500 a month while living in his house.

During a month that had three paychecks, he still paid the agreed monthly amount.

But his grandfather insisted that he owed an extra $250.

Do you agree? Check out the full details below…

AITA Do I owe $250 still? When I was living with my grandpa, we agreed that my rent was $500 a month. We split it as $250 every two weeks. We did this just to make payments easier. That was the arrangement at the time.

This man paid $500 on a month that had three paychecks.

One month happened to have three paychecks. This happened because of how the calendar fell. I still paid $500 for that month. The agreement was $500 per month. It was not “$250 every paycheck no matter what.”

But his grandfather told him he still owed $250.

Back then, he tried to say I owed an extra $250. He said this was because of that third paycheck. We argued about it. That situation is actually part of why I moved out. Nothing was ever paid or settled beyond that.

Years later, his grandfather still asked him for that $250.

Life moved on. Now, five years later, he called me. He said I still owe him that $250. I told him the agreement was $500 a month. I paid that amount. A month having three paychecks does not change the rent. I also told him I am not revisiting this again.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user sides with OP.

Short and simple.

This person gives their honest opinion.

Here’s a similar thought.

Finally, this one makes a valid point.

If rent is monthly, the extra weeks don’t mean “bonus” payments.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.