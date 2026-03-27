March 27, 2026 at 1:20 am

Man Agreed To Pay His Grandfather A Monthly Rent Of $500, So He Refused To Pay Additional $250 During A Month That Had Three Paychecks

by Heide Lazaro

Young man and grandfather looking at a tablet and smiling

Freepik/Reddit

Money agreements with family can sometimes lead to long-lasting arguments.

In this story, a man had an arrangement to pay his grandfather $500 a month while living in his house.

During a month that had three paychecks, he still paid the agreed monthly amount.

But his grandfather insisted that he owed an extra $250.

Do you agree? Check out the full details below…

AITA Do I owe $250 still?

When I was living with my grandpa, we agreed that my rent was $500 a month.

We split it as $250 every two weeks.

We did this just to make payments easier.

That was the arrangement at the time.

This man paid $500 on a month that had three paychecks.

One month happened to have three paychecks.

This happened because of how the calendar fell.

I still paid $500 for that month.

The agreement was $500 per month.

It was not “$250 every paycheck no matter what.”

But his grandfather told him he still owed $250.

Back then, he tried to say I owed an extra $250.

He said this was because of that third paycheck.

We argued about it. That situation is actually part of why I moved out.

Nothing was ever paid or settled beyond that.

Years later, his grandfather still asked him for that $250.

Life moved on.

Now, five years later, he called me. He said I still owe him that $250.

I told him the agreement was $500 a month. I paid that amount.

A month having three paychecks does not change the rent.

I also told him I am not revisiting this again.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user sides with OP.

Screenshot 2026 03 13 at 12.41.49 PM Man Agreed To Pay His Grandfather A Monthly Rent Of $500, So He Refused To Pay Additional $250 During A Month That Had Three Paychecks

Short and simple.

Screenshot 2026 03 13 at 12.42.03 PM Man Agreed To Pay His Grandfather A Monthly Rent Of $500, So He Refused To Pay Additional $250 During A Month That Had Three Paychecks

This person gives their honest opinion.

Screenshot 2026 03 13 at 12.42.19 PM Man Agreed To Pay His Grandfather A Monthly Rent Of $500, So He Refused To Pay Additional $250 During A Month That Had Three Paychecks

Here’s a similar thought.

Screenshot 2026 03 13 at 12.42.42 PM Man Agreed To Pay His Grandfather A Monthly Rent Of $500, So He Refused To Pay Additional $250 During A Month That Had Three Paychecks

Finally, this one makes a valid point.

Screenshot 2026 03 13 at 12.43.42 PM Man Agreed To Pay His Grandfather A Monthly Rent Of $500, So He Refused To Pay Additional $250 During A Month That Had Three Paychecks

If rent is monthly, the extra weeks don’t mean “bonus” payments.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.

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