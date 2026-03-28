Man Calls A Call Center And Insists On Talking To A Man, So He’s Really Upset When A Female Supervisor Takes His Call

Imagine working at a call center, and a man calls in who refuses to talk to anyone except a man. Would you transfer the call to a male coworker, or would you refuse to comply with his request?

In this story, this exact situation happened, and the caller kept getting more and more upset.

Keep reading to see what happens.

You want a supervisor? Ok! So I used to work at an IT call center. There was this guy who would call in periodically and get upset if a female answered. One day he called in, got a girl, cussed her out, hung up, and called again. The he just so happened to be sent to the girl 2 who was sitting next to girl 1.

The caller still wouldn’t talk to her.

I guess he really needed his computer worked on because he got upset but asked for a supervisor. She told him she would have to grab his info and the reason he wanted a supervisor before she could get one. Once he told her that he didn’t want to talk to a girl she put him on hold to grab a supervisor. This is where the malicious compliance kicks in.

This is funny!

Since it was later at night there weren’t very many supervisors. The supervisor on our team was a guy. after hearing why the caller wanted a to talk to him he decided to go and grab the only female supervisor on the floor that night. This guy was sooo mad when he heard her voice. He spent about 5 minutes trying to get her to get him a male supervisor.

He was really stubborn.

She said she was the only one who could talk to him. After he realized she wasn’t budging he called her a few names then hung up. I don’t know if he called back that night but we were laughing about it for a week.

Wow! I wonder what his problem was. Why was he so insistent on talking to a man? I wonder if he ever got his problem resolved.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

A former IT supervisor shares their experience.

That passenger was going to have to wait a very long time!

I agree!

The odds would not be in his favor.

He can only blame himself for not letting anyone help him.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.