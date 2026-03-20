Man Cleared A Snowy Parking Spot And Claimed It With A Chair After His Usual Spot Was Taken, But Someone Left A Note Saying It Wasn’t His

Parking rules can get surprisingly territorial, especially during winter.

The following story involves a man whose usual parking spot was taken by another car owner.

So he decided to clear a snow-covered space and claimed it with a chair.

He used it for almost two weeks without any complaints… until he returned to find a note on the chair.

Let’s take a closer look.

AITA for clearing a snowed-in parking spot after it sat unused due to snow, then holding it for 11 days? I live in an area where it snows a lot. I know that if you clear a parking spot, it is generally accepted that you can “claim” it by holding it with an item or something. After it snowed the next day, I cleared out my usual spot to go to work. By the time I came back around 10:30 p.m., someone had taken it.

This man had to park in the snow for 2 days.

For the next two days, I had to park in snow. Every other spot was either taken by a car or still covered in snow. Near the garages, there are three parking spots that were filled with snow. One of them was kind of empty-ish. I assumed the snowplow had cleared some of it while plowing.

He cleared a spot near the garages and claimed it with a chair.

For one to two days, that spot stayed empty. No one used it because of the snow. On the third day, I cleared that spot. I “claimed” it by using a chair when I was not there. For the past 11 days, I have been doing this. No one said anything. Today, I came back and saw a message on my chair saying, “You didn’t clear that spot.”

So now, he’s wondering if he was in the wrong for doing this.

My thinking is that if someone had said this earlier, I would have moved my car. It would not be right to take a spot they cleared. Since it has been almost two weeks of consistent use, I do not understand how someone can suddenly claim it is theirs. So now my question is this. AITA for taking and using a spot that no one used and that I cleared myself?

Let’s check out the comments of other people.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a valid point from this one.

Another person chimes in.

They should honor the chair, says this one.

Finally, this one gives a warning.

Sometimes, parking etiquette can turn into a snowy battleground.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.